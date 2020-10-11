Jim Ross unwittingly takes a shot at AEW

AEW's roster can be best described as a mixture of young talent like MJF and Jungle Boy with a dash of experience like Jon Moxley and established veterans like Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy.

Watch Episode One of #AEWDynamite for a LIMITED TIME ONLY* via our Official YouTube Channel NOW ➡️ https://t.co/PyglhEGwSi



*Episode will be taken down on October 15th. pic.twitter.com/B9pTbgNRSq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 10, 2020

AEW Dynamite will celebrate its first anniversary on TNT this week, and the promotion has come a long way in such a short time. But it is not without criticism. Since the promotion began, the company has added some established names like Brodie Lee, Miro to balance the unknowns like Joey Janela, Kip Sabian, and Marko Stunt.

It's been that kind of a balancing act where some talents have taken time to find their groove in AEW like Britt Baker, whose heel turn was one of the company's better ones. But some AEW talent has been criticized for their in-ring work being not as refined as others, and a lot of them are allowed to work independent shows to perfect their craft. Practice makes perfect, and Jim Ross believes in this.

Jim Ross says no one can become a better wrestler in AEW working one day a week

Jim Ross has not been shy to critique the product, whether on a podcast or Twitter. He's also its fiercest defender, but there is a hint of truth when he does say that no one gets better working one day a week in response to a tweet by Brian Pillman Jr.

One can’t improve their in ring game working one day per week. https://t.co/jgUjYpSxET — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 11, 2020

AEW does not have multiple shows like WWE, nor do they do house shows. It's quite clear that many talents allow them to work independent events that double as "practice" for AEW talent.

Orange Cassidy recently appeared at a GCW event, and given his recent feud with Chris Jericho, his stardom has risen due to his work in AEW. As seen in the clip, the crowd went wild.

While AEW has grown immensely in a short period, there are still growing pains, and Jim Ross's comments exemplify that. AEW's TNT deal will last till 2023, and right now, they're beating NXT consistently and growing at the same time. It'll be interesting to see where things go in the years ahead.