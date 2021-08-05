"I hope we sign him" - Jim Ross wants AEW to sign former WWE Champion 

AEW commentator Jim Ross wants CM Punk to sign with the promotion. He believes the former WWE Champion would be a great addition to Tony Khan's company.

Recent reports have indicated that AEW is close to signing CM Punk, who hasn't actively competed for a major pro wrestling company since 2014. Punk's last promotion was WWE, where he quit due to acrimonious circumstances.

In the recent 'Ask JR Anything' edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross elaborated on why Punk would be a good fit for AEW.

“I hope we sign him and hope he’s one of our guys. CM Punk is a treasure and he contributed a lot to a lot of guys, and he’s willing to share his knowledge and expertise to other talents. He’s placed it forward and has no problem doing so. That’s my take on him. Anybody who signs CM Punk for limited engagements or in our company, we’re only working one day a week. This is becoming elementary. Why do people want to come to AEW? Because they can have a life. They can create to their own creative. They can creative their own storylines and own promo material," said Jim Ross about CM Punk. (H/T: NoDQ)

The AEW commentator, though, thinks that the seven-year layoff from pro wrestling could affect Punk's in-ring work, but that shouldn't be a huge problem.

Latest rumors on CM Punk joining AEW

Living Colour has started following AEW, leading many to believe that CM Punk could bring ‘Cult Of Personality’ to AEW pic.twitter.com/d8t8D75ugw — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) August 1, 2021

The latest report regarding CM Punk's status has indicated that AEW officials wanted to bring him into the promotion since last year.

The popular star can reportedly use his iconic entrance theme, 'Cult of Personality' (by Living Colour), if he joins AEW.

CM Punk on AEW vs WWE pic.twitter.com/INy7k869VL — Kenny Majid - The Not-So-Jaded Member of the IWC (@akfytwrestling) July 30, 2021

Punk is one of two big names who are rumored to be joining Tony Khan's company soon, with the other being former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

