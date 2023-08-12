Jimmy Uso surprisingly turning heel on Jey at SummerSlam was "very WWE-ish," says AEW star

Jimmy Uso's heel turn at Summerslam was one of the biggest shockers in recent WWE history. Many have wondered why this was done, with AEW star Matt Hardy being one of the recent ones to comment.

In their more than a decade with WWE, The Usos have always competed alongside each other, whether as heels or faces. Jimmy Uso shocked the world when he turned up at SummerSlam during the Tribal Combat and pulled Jey out of the ring when the latter was about to pin Roman. The betrayal is still being talked about, with fans still in the dark as to why Jimmy turned his back.

During the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy talked about the heel turn but was not amused by the turn of events. He called Jimmy Uso's heel turn "very WWE-ish," alluding to how it may be now typical behavior of the promotion to keep on twisting storylines.

“I love the fact that the Usos have been such an important part of the story. I love the fact that they had each other’s back. I love that Jey ended up making the decision to step away from Roman and go with his brother, and just for Jimmy to come back, I mean, it’s very WWE-ish."

He was optimistic that this could be the beginning of something unique, but he wouldn't have wanted The Usos to split up if it were up to him.

“Once again, I don’t know. Maybe they have something that’s gonna blow us away. I don’t know. But I wouldn’t have wanted to split up the Usos because I think they’re a great tag team." [H/T Wrestletalk]

Jimmy Uso versus Jey Uso to be the main event of WWE Payback, according to Dave Meltzer

Former tag team champion Jimmy Uso's return to WWE since SmackDown after Money in the Bank was in no way how people expected it to be.

On the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that The Usos will be in the main event of WWE's next major event, Payback, alongside Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The next chapter of The Bloodline saga could unfold on the latest episode of SmackDown. Roman Reigns is scheduled to be at the show, where he might address the stable's future.

What do you think happens next in The Bloodline's storyline? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee