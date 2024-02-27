Jinder Mahal has a fiery response to Tony Khan, says the AEW boss is forgetting something about him

WWE star Jinder Mahal recently had some interesting comments for AEW CEO Tony Khan, who had a back-and-forth with the former on Twitter in January.

Last month, Tony Khan took a jab at the fact that Jinder Mahal received a World Heavyweight Title opportunity against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins on Monday Night RAW despite being inactive for a while. The Modern Day Maharaja was quick to respond as he seemingly dissed Khan for putting HOOK in an AEW World Title match against Samoa Joe.

Mahal eventually deleted the tweet, drawing mixed reactions from fans. On the Gorilla Position podcast, the former WWE Champion claimed that Khan forgot that their exchange caused "a lot of buzz" online because of his popularity and status.

"I think Tony Khan's forgetting The Modern Day Maharaja, former WWE Champion, and being a former WWE Champion. I should be the number one contender anytime I want. You know the Royal Rumble happened a week after that, and if you noticed, I wasn't in it because I didn't feel there was a need. The Modern Day Maharaja wants a title match, and he can just get one. But it's okay. Overall, it's great. It caused a lot of buzz, and you know I appreciate everything. I appreciate the competition because it makes everybody better," said Mahal. [5:57 - 6:26]

Tony Khan could shock fans with Sting's storyline, according to Bully Ray

ECW legend Bully Ray recently spoke about a shocking twist Tony Khan could pull off in Sting's retirement storyline. This past week on Dynamite, Ric Flair seemingly teased an alliance with The Icon's opponents, The Young Bucks, at Revolution 2024.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray addressed the possibility of Ric Flair betraying Sting to align with The Young Bucks.

"I gotta tell you guys, the hook was in my mouth (...) Do you guys remember when Flair first popped up on the scene? [We] talked about Flair possibly screwing Sting in his last match."

The former WWE Tag Team Champion added:

"You would've thought that Ric Flair would be in Sting's corner cheering on Sting, but as of right now, what they've done tonight is plant the seed of doubt: Whose side is Ric Flair on? Let's not forget what Ric Flair has referred to himself as for decades now: The Dirtiest Player in the Game," said Bully Ray. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

The follow-up of the Ric Flair and Young Bucks drama from this week's Dynamite would be one to look forward to, as many speculate that this may result in The Nature Boy's heel turn in AEW.

