AEW star spotted with former WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal before SmackDown

Jinder Mahal was recently spotted with AEW star Jora Johl while the two were training at their local gym.

Mahal was unfortunately not featured in this year's WrestleMania, something the star lamented. However, shortly after the event was over, The Maharaja took to Twitter to challenge the current Intercontinental Champion Ricochet. The two are set to face each other on the next episode of SmackDown.

Jora Johl, a known friend of Jinder Mahal, shared a video in which he was hyping the star up while he trained.

"Had a good workout session and now win that championship tonight broski @JinderMahal" - Johl Tweeted.

The two likely decided to prepare for Mahal's major match tonight, with Jora being Mahal's hype-man. The AEW star has had only a handful of matches on Dark, and is yet to appear on television.

The Punjabi-born wrestler was an unofficial member of the Hardy Family Office before it was reformed under Andrade. Perhaps as the star trains beside Jinder Mahal, he'll break into AEW's main programs.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet admitted that Jinder Mahal is still a threat to him despite his losing streak

During his most recent appearance on WWE The Bump, Ricochet admitted that Mahal is a legitimate threat to his championship reign. The star also praised the former WWE Champion despite a string of disappointing matches.

"He has his own credentials himself. He has done things and he has shown that he's a high-level performer. Much like me, maybe he hasn't had the most success recently, but I think he still has the drive, he still has that edge. He still has that want to be a champion in him. We're all here because we're all the best in the world. So Jinder is still up there." - (H/T: Sportskeeda)

