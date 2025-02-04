Joe Hendry REJECTED AEW star's big offer in favor of a WWE Royal Rumble appearance

TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry refused an AEW star's offer and chose to make an appearance at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. The star was eliminated by Roman Reigns.

During the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match, more than 60,000 fans in Indianapolis gave a humongous reaction when they heard Hendry's music and also sang along to his theme song. The TNA World Champion had a great showing in the Rumble match after entering at No.15. However, the appearance had to come at a cost as he had to say no to Chris Jericho.

The TNA World Champion revealed that he had to say no to Chris Jericho's offer regarding the 'Jericho Cruise 2025' event to make a Royal Rumble appearance in Indianapolis. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Hendry disclosed how he had to say no to Jericho regarding Jericho Cruise 2025.

"The first thing was, I was amazed that it didn't leak because, what I did was week's ago I made the decision that I'm going to put myself in Indianapolis like to make it easy and I remember Chris Jericho asked me, he was like, 'Do you want to do the cruise?' and originally I was like, 'I'm sorry this is going to sound crazy but I need to keep that Royal Rumble date free, I know this is crazy but I know this is going to happen.' And he was like, 'Alright man, he said, look maybe you can join the Cruise later." [0:27-0:54]

Joe Hendry on a potential match against John Cena

Joe Hendry has been namedropping John Cena lately as he wanted a match against the legend. During the Ariel Helwani interview, Hendry said that he believes he would wrestle John Cena this year and he told Cena the same as well.

"I just couldn't help myself, as soon as I won this championship, I did an interview the next day and just started calling out John Cena because... and in the same way that I believed I would be in the Rumble, you know? I'm happy to say it... I hand-on-heart believe that I will wrestle John Cena, this year. [really?] Oh, 100%. There's not any doubt, and I had the opportunity to tell John Cena that as well."

To top it all, Hendry got a great reception at the Royal Rumble 2025 and fans could expect him to make more appearances in WWE going forward.

