Joey Janela defends AEW star from online trolls, drags The Undertaker for popular WWE move 

Former AEW star Joey Janela compared WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker to Lucha Libre star Komander following his match on Dynamite.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, the 24-year-old star had a match against Jay White. After a hard-fought battle, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion came out victorious.

During the match, Komander performed a top-rope move that involved him jumping up and down from the top to the middle rope and then, in the end, hitting a Hurricanrana.

This move garnered a lot of heat from the wrestling world, and they mocked his wrestling skills and claimed the move was silly. The 'Bad Boy' Joey Janela took to Twitter to defend the 24-year-old star. He questioned fans if it was any different from the 'Old School' signature move of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

"What’s the difference between the komander spot and undertaker old school spot? Please explain? Looking forward to it!" Joey Janela tweeted.

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABY What’s the difference between the komander spot and undertaker old school spot?



Please explain? Looking forward to it! What’s the difference between the komander spot and undertaker old school spot? Please explain? Looking forward to it!

Tony Khan officially signs Komander to AEW

Last night's match against Jay White was Komander's third match in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

His first match was the Face of the Revolution Ladder match on March 1, 2023. He put on a good show, but in the end, Powerhouse Hobbs managed to climb up the ladder and win the match.

Following Komander's first-ever one-on-one singles match on Dynamite, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that the 24-year-old star had officially signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"He's one of the most incredible athletes in wrestling, and after his great effort tonight on #AEWDynamite, now it's official: @KomandercrMX is ALL ELITE!" Tony Khan tweeted.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

is ALL ELITE! He's one of the most incredible athletes in wrestling, and after his great effort tonight on #AEWDynamite , now it's official: @KomandercrMX is ALL ELITE! He's one of the most incredible athletes in wrestling, and after his great effort tonight on #AEWDynamite, now it's official:@KomandercrMX is ALL ELITE! https://t.co/r23EAtfF4E

Prior to his match on Dynamite, there were several rumors that WWE was interested in signing Komander.

Were you impressed with the newly-signed AEW star? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes