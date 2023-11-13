John Cena is not on 5-time WWE Champion’s level on most occasions, according to Mark Henry (Exclusive)

WWE legend John Cena is widely considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, but he still doesn't surpass another former champion in the eyes of AEW personality Mark Henry.

Henry knows first-hand what it's like to be in the ring with someone like Cena, with the two even fighting for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on pay-per-view. However, the AEW personality still feels as if someone else is better than John.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter at the Icons of Wrestling Convention, Mark Henry was asked about Bret "The Hitman" Hart, to which Henry said this:

"Bret [Hart] was in my opinion, and this is just my opinion, the best wrestler there ever was." [4:01-4:06]

Bill Apter mentioned to Mark that a number of people have called Cena the greatest of all time following his recent return to WWE. Here's what he had to say on that:

"John Cena is great, John Cena is great twice on during the week, but for the whole month, I'm going to pick Bret Hart." [4:11-4:22]

What does John Cena think of AEW?

Given his level of stardom in and out of the wrestling business, John Cena's opinion holds a lot of weight. So when the topic of All Elite Wrestling was brought up to him, what did he have to say?

Cena was asked in a 2022 interview with Pardon My Take if he had ever watched AEW, which at the time of the conversation was dangerously close to overtaking Raw in the key 18-49 demographic. The WWE legend said that he had never watched All Elite Wrestling, but did have some kind words for them.

The Doctor of Thuganomics expressed his love of competition within the wrestling business, and that competition pushes everyone to do better which in turn leads to the industry benefiting as a whole.

