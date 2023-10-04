John Cena and Cody Rhodes announced for WWE NXT: Bully Ray reacts on AEW repercussions

WWE NXT is set to receive two massive guest appearances next week that have sent shockwaves through the wrestling world.

The 16-time World Champion, John Cena, and former AEW star Cody Rhodes have been announced to make their appearances next week on the October 10 edition of NXT. It was announced that Cena will be in Carmelo Hayes' corner as he takes on Bron Breakker, while Rhodes has a special announcement to make next week on the white & gold brand.

This announcement has created a buzz of excitement amongst the fans and former wrestling athletes.

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray took to Twitter to share his thoughts on this announcement, suggesting the intense competition between the two rival promotions.

"Cena to #WWENXT next Tues… On all levels…If you dont think theres a chess match going on right now between WWE and AEW, you just dont understand the wrestling industry." Ray shared.

Ray's tweet suggests that the Stamford-based promotion is bringing Cena and Rhodes to NXT in an attempt to counter AEW's Dynamite: Title Tuesday special episode, which will air on the same night. The show will feature Adam Copeland's in-ring debut as he takes on Luchasaurus.

It is also worth noting that NXT will feature Paul Heyman, who will be in the corner of Bron Breakker in his match against Carmelo Hayes, and former SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka as she takes on Roxanne Perez.

