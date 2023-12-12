John Cena drops a massive MJF post just a day after meeting the AEW star

AEW star MJF and WWE legend John Cena have been the talk of the town recently after Maxwell Jacob Friedman shared the photo of both men from the premiere of 'The Iron Claw' on his Instagram account. However, John Cena has seemingly reacted to the online buzz with his own post.

The photograph of Cena and Max has also once again spiked the rumors of MJF's possible WWE arrival in 2024. Many believe Tony Khan may be worried that the AEW World Champion posted a photo with one of WWE's biggest names.

The 16-time WWE World Champion took to Instagram and posted a photograph of MJF's scarf's design, which is a part of the AEW World Champion's wrestling attire :

John Cena sends a heartfelt message to Zac Efron following Iron Claw premiere

WWE Superstar John Cena recently sent a heartfelt message to Hollywood actor and one of the stars of The Iron Claw movie, Zac Efron.

Efron has gone through a remarkable transformation in the upcoming wrestling biopic. It covers the Von Erich family dynasty. It involves a story about a Texas wrestling legacy that goes through a tragedy, triumph, and enough piledrivers to give you a great experience on December 22.

Some Hollywood stars, including Wrestling personalities, attended "The Iron Claw" premiere in Los Angeles: John Cena, Baron Corbin, Chavo Guerrero, Liv Morgan, AEW stars MJF & CJ Perry, and others.

On Twitter, Cena praised Zac Efron's portrayal of Kevin Von Erich in the wrestling biopic. The WWE legend gave the 36-year-old actor a big thumbs-up for introducing the young generation to the Von Erich story:

"Incredibly proud of @ZacEfron for an outstanding performance in @A24’s #TheIronClaw. Thank you for doing the work to help introduce a new audience to one of our industry’s most important families. See it in theaters Dec. 22nd!!!" Cena wrote.

