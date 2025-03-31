John Cena drops massive Tony Khan reference on WWE RAW

John Cena and Cody Rhodes stood face-to-face again on the latest episode of WWE RAW, and The Franchise Player took his WrestleMania 41 opponent to task. He also shocked fans with a reference to Tony Khan and Cody's time in AEW.

Cena and Rhodes engaged in a fiery promo battle before the 16-time World Champion attempted to hit The American Nightmare with a cheap shot, only to get laid out with a Cross Rhodes. During their back-and-forth, Cena referred to the champion as a "sociopathic nepobaby" and promised to expose him for what he was: "an errand boy who got lucky."

Perhaps the WWE legend's hardest shot was a line referencing Tony Khan:

"I make empires for billionaires. All you've ever done is steal money from their kids," said Cena.

John Cena is, of course, referring to his work under Vince McMahon and comparing it to Cody Rhodes's time with All Elite Wrestling, which he co-founded with Tony Khan. AEW's primary investor was Tony's father, billionaire NFL owner Shahid Khan.

WWE Superstars have made snide references to AEW before, especially when referring to Rhodes and his former role as an EVP, but this was the first time John Cena has ever done it on television.

It will be interesting to see whether Cody Rhodes's history with AEW is brought up again during the build to WrestleMania 41.

