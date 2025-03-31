John Cena trolls Cody Rhodes with new nickname on WWE RAW

John Cena kicked off this week's episode of WWE RAW but was immediately interrupted by Cody Rhodes. The Undisputed WWE Champion got a thunderous ovation from the crowd in London, and they sang his theme song as he joined Cena in the ring.

Rhodes noted that he had a little bit of a lisp, and "S" words give him trouble sometimes, but he referenced his old character, Stardust. The American Nightmare also poked fun at his neck tattoo, but the crowd responded by chanting his name.

John Cena claimed that he was going to bury Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41 and noted that fans have been saying for years that he buried talent. The legend claimed that he doesn't bury talent; he buries mediocrity. He suggested that Rhodes had proven himself mediocre and mocked him for having his wrestling gimmick tattooed on his neck for the world to see.

The veteran then gave Rhodes a new nickname, referring to him as a "paint by numbers sociopathic nepobaby," and got a cheer from the crowd. Cody Rhodes noted that fans chose him, while John Cena was picked by Vince McMahon to succeed. Rhodes did not mention McMahon by name, but everyone in the crowd got the reference.

Cody Rhodes added that Cena sold out to The Rock and claimed that he was still his hero before calling him a "piece of s***." John Cena went for a cheap shot at the end of the segment, but the Undisputed WWE Champion hit him with a Cross Rhodes.

Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match earlier this month to earn a shot at the title. He turned heel after the victory and aligned with The Rock. It will be fascinating to see if Cena can defeat Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

