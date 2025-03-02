3 Reasons why John Cena won WWE Elimination Chamber Match

John Cena won the 2025 WWE Men's Elimination Chamber Match last night. However, the WWE Universe saw a sensational moment when The Cenation Leader turned heel and sold his soul to The Rock.

Ad

Cena's triumph and shocking turn have generated buzz among fans worldwide, leaving them keen to see what transpires next in this storyline.

In this article, we will explore three reasons why John Cena won the WWE Elimination Chamber match.

#3. Cena deserves to win the same

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One of the preliminary explanations for why John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this year is that he honestly deserves this victory. This year marks Cena's retirement tour in World Wrestling Entertainment.

With a legendary career behind him and a past of elevating numerous talents over the years, Cena deserves a prominent win in his last run. This could be one of the key motivations behind his victory at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Ad

#2. Due to his failure in the Men's 2025 Royal Rumble match

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena came close to winning this year's Men's Royal Rumble match as well but was eventually thrown out by Jey Uso, who emerged as the winner. His loss in the Rumble is another critical reason why he possibly won the recent Elimination Chamber match.

It seems that Triple H always intended to have Cena in the world title picture at WrestleMania 41. After coming up short in the Royal Rumble, winning the Elimination Chamber was his last sure-fire prospect to secure a title shot at The Show of Shows. This could be another solid logic behind Cena’s victory in the steel structure match.

Ad

#1. To make John Cena a record-breaking champion

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena has now turned heel and aligned himself with The Rock against Cody Rhodes. This means The Cenation Leader will have the support of The Final Boss in his quest to dethrone The American Nightmare. It raises another possible reason behind Cena’s victory: WWE may now be aiming to make him a record-breaking champion.

If the veteran wins the Undisputed WWE Title at The Showcase of the Immortals this year, he will become a 17-time world champion. If Cena had lost the Elimination Chamber match as well, it would have been challenging for The Game to add him to the world title picture at WrestleMania or anytime this year, given the already stacked roster. Further, this angle adds another significant attraction to this year’s WrestleMania card.

It seems Triple H and WWE have finally decided to put the world title back on Cena’s shoulders, which explains why he won the 2025 Men's Chamber match and The Road to WrestleMania has now become a can't-miss affair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.