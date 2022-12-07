"John Cena would eat those guys alive" - Twitterverse unanimous in their support for WWE legend in a potential face-off with popular stars

John Cena is known not only for his numerous achievements in the ring but also for his skills as a freestyle rapper. Due to this, Cena has often been compared to AEW's Max Caster and WWE's Top Dolla, and fans have given their clear verdict on the best rapper among them.

AEW fans are often treated by Max Caster's pre-match disses, which is largely responsible for The Acclaimed's popularity with fans. However, Top Dolla consistently releases music on his social media, resulting in him seeming more legitimate.

While John Cena has not officially released any music since he collaborated with Wiz Khalifa for the WWE 2K15 soundtrack, "All Day," many fans opted to go with him over either Caster or Top Dolla.

Khalid @itsKowabunga @italkwrasslin You could make this a handicap rap battle and John would still clear. @italkwrasslin You could make this a handicap rap battle and John would still clear.

ProWrestleTimes @prowrestletimes



Caster has great punchlines over beats and his accapella battle proved that.



Top Dolla songs aren’t that good never heard him battle.



Cena can go off top with no beat, total battle cadences. @italkwrasslin The only right answer is Cena and anyone who understands emceeing understands this.Caster has great punchlines over beats and his accapella battle proved that.Top Dolla songs aren’t that good never heard him battle.Cena can go off top with no beat, total battle cadences. @italkwrasslin The only right answer is Cena and anyone who understands emceeing understands this.Caster has great punchlines over beats and his accapella battle proved that.Top Dolla songs aren’t that good never heard him battle.Cena can go off top with no beat, total battle cadences.

CENATIONBOYAJ @CenationBoy7 @italkwrasslin Cena and it wouldn't even be close @italkwrasslin Cena and it wouldn't even be close

Give me the book! @Givemethebook1

If it’s hip-hop fans Top Dolla is catching a body @italkwrasslin Depends on who is judging. If it’s wrestling fans, it’s Cena.If it’s hip-hop fans Top Dolla is catching a body @italkwrasslin Depends on who is judging. If it’s wrestling fans, it’s Cena.If it’s hip-hop fans Top Dolla is catching a body

Deadpool Majima @DeadpoolMajima



Cena wins, no contest. @italkwrasslin Max will go back to Lashley as his sister & Top Dolla will be Broke Dolla, after Cena buries them.Cena wins, no contest. @italkwrasslin Max will go back to Lashley as his sister & Top Dolla will be Broke Dolla, after Cena buries them. Cena wins, no contest.

-RYUK- @sacredgames_



Pls be serious @italkwrasslin John Cena made The Rock stutter, cooked CM Punk.Pls be serious @italkwrasslin John Cena made The Rock stutter, cooked CM Punk. Pls be serious

Some fans seemed to be against Top Dolla and took the opportunity to take a massive knock at the WWE Superstar.

A few fans notably called back Kurt Angle's hilarious segment with John Cena, back when both WWE legends were full-time wrestlers in the promotion.

It seems that The Champ has inspired generations of fans, and despite not having released music in years, fans still believe that he deserves their support.

Recently, EC3 sat down with Sportskeeda to surprisingly name AEW's Rusev and Trent Barretta as "John Cena guys" during their tenures with WWE as they trained with The Champ and enjoyed his support backstage.

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that MJF will possibly follow in John Cena's footsteps

Much like The Rock, Cena has seemingly jumped over into Hollywood and is now prioritizing his acting career. The Champ's last televised match was his SummerSlam 2021 loss to Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Jordan Castle @jordanw_s John Cena spending the better part of two decades as the most virtuous, G-rated, goody 2 shoes in wrestling history only to transition to Hollywood and immediately play a slew of some of the raunchiest characters ever put to screen will never not be funny to me. John Cena spending the better part of two decades as the most virtuous, G-rated, goody 2 shoes in wrestling history only to transition to Hollywood and immediately play a slew of some of the raunchiest characters ever put to screen will never not be funny to me. https://t.co/hXVWucdz4P

During an episode of his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff speculated that MJF might just leave wrestling behind if he gets a good enough offer from Hollywood.

"If you're Tony Khan and all of a sudden MJF gets a part and an opportunity to be in a big movie and once he does, you know he's not coming back, then it's bad," he added. "Your guy that you used to have under contract for X amount of dollars a year is now making four times that much." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

With MJF's recent casting in the upcoming biopic about Kevin Von Erich and the Von Erich family, Friedman might just be one step closer to following John Cena than Tony Khan would like.

