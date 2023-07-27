John Cena and a former WWE name had a unique contest at his house, recalls Samoa Joe

WWE star John Cena is a legend of the sport and has been in the industry for nearly two decades. The leader of the Cenation is known to take on any man in the squared circle. But according to AEW star Samoa Joe, Cena even took on a former TNA star in an eating contest.

Joe was a guest on the Doughboys Media podcast where he shed some light on what happened between John Cena and Frankie Kazarian at the start of their careers.

Joe said:

"This goes back to when I started [in wrestling], and it was actually John Cena and Frankie Kazarian. We were at my house. We had just got done doing a wrestling show. It was probably midnight. We were all kind of crashing at my pad because we had another show the next day. So we got back there, my [dad is] really great host no matter what time of night, we get there, it's probably midnight and my dad just starts cooking. He cooks like a pan of chicken breasts and all this stuff for all the guys, there's about five of us."

Joe then said that as the dish was served, he took a few pieces of chicken but Cena and Kazarian went at it.

"They're now facing each other face to face. Just trying to shove [the chicken in], like, 'I'm not giving up for you before you give up,'" Joe explained. [H/T WrestlingInc]

This surely is news to wrestling fans around the world as not many would have envisaged Cena being friends with Samoa Joe and Frankie Kazarian.

Bruce Prichard reveals why John Cena was chosen as the face of WWE

When John Cena made his debut in 2002, not many fans would have foreseen the kind of growth he has had over the last 20-odd years. From carrying the company on his back for the best part of a decade to winning 16 world titles, John Cena has done it all.

Wrestling veteran Bruce Prichard recently revealed how and why Cena was chosen to be the face of the company. While talking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, Prichard said:

"Cena was in that discussion, Batista, Brock (Lesnar) had been in that discussion at one point – there were a lot of guys. Dusty (Rhodes) was in love with Randy Orton … that’s the only way to go, third generation wrestler, youth and all this stuff. Cena — he’s got the look, he’s got the charisma, he’s got everything and the best attitude out of all of them. All of them were fighting hard … being the top talent is a shoot and you’ve got to fight to get there, and if you can’t do that and you aren’t willing to do that, then you’re never gonna make it." [H/T GiveMeSport]

That decision turned out to be in the best interest of WWE as John Cena made it to the top and truly cemented his name among the greats of the game.

