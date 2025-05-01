"John Cena getting elbow drops," "Still far better than WWE" - AEW Dynamite spot sparks intense debate

A viral spot during the eight-man tag team match on this week's AEW Dynamite sparked a debate among wrestling fans that also involved a John Cena joke. While some fans enjoyed the spot, others criticized it.
Last night on Dynamite, the team of Kenny Omega, ''Speedball'' Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Mark Briscoe squared off with The Young Bucks, Ricochet, and Kazuchika Okada. It was a spot-filled athletic match. Okada hit The Rainmaker on Briscoe to secure the win for his team in the end.
Meanwhile, there was a spot in the match that saw all eight men miss an elbow drop on each other, similar to how Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) matches used to be.
While a section of fans enjoyed the PWG-like spot on Dynamite, many on X mocked the spot, with one of them using a John Cena ''You can't see me'' joke, claiming that The Franchise Player was receiving elbow drops.
AEW star on when John Cena should lose the Undisputed WWE Championship
In the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two, John Cena became a 17-time World Champion by beating Cody Rhodes. While his title reign has just started, AEW star Jeff Jarrett believes Cena should lose the title at Summerslam 2025.
Speaking on his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, Double J stated that Cody should take the title from The Last Real Champion at Summerslam, and the 48-year-old should turn babyface after that.
"Is Cena going to carry it through December? I doubt it. Where do they want the most views or streams, if you will? I’m assuming SummerSlam. I think you bring him [Cody] back for June on TV, and he stakes his claim that I’m getting the title back, and you’ve got to run one opponent in there that makes sense—we’ll call him the beatable heel that has some credibility. Cody wins that, and then he wins at SummerSlam, and we’re off to the races, and you have a fourth quarter babyface run of Cena," Jarrett said.
John Cena is slated to defend his title against Randy Orton at Backlash. It remains to be seen if Cena will retain his gold in St. Louis on May 10.