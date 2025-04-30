AEW star is convinced John Cena is losing Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam 2025 to 39-year-old name

John Cena shocked the world when he turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber in March. He followed up with a major victory at WrestleMania 41, defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. AEW veteran Jeff Jarrett believes The Franchise Player will ultimately lose the title back to Rhodes at SummerSlam.

Cena, once the face of the company and a heroic icon, has now morphed into a twisted villain who is trying to "ruin wrestling." After his victory over The American Nightmare, many are curious whether he will carry the championship until he retires, as he's promised to do by the end of this year.

Jeff Jarrett doesn't think that will be the case. On the latest episode of his My World podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer predicted that Cody Rhodes would return to television in June and take John Cena down at SummerSlam to reclaim his title:

"Is Cena going to carry it through December? I doubt it. Where do they want the most views or streams if you will, I’m assuming SummerSlam. (...) I think you bring him back for June on TV, and he stakes his claim that I’m getting the title back, and you’ve got to run one opponent in there that makes sense — we’ll call him the beatable heel that has some credibility. Cody wins that, and then he wins at SummerSlam, and we’re off to the races, and you have a fourth quarter babyface run of Cena, and they keep counting down the dates, and they keep counting down the cash register with all the merch. He does his 10 to 12-week swan song on TV, but I think Cody, wherever TKO wants the most streams, you put him in that event, and he is victorious." [H/T: Fightful]

Jeff Jarrett predicted John Cena would win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41

So far, Jeff Jarrett's predictions about John Cena's heel run have been spot on. The AEW star has been paying close attention to WWE's biggest storyline, and he guessed just a day before WrestleMania 41 that The Franchise Player would walk out of Las Vegas as the champ.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett gave his thoughts on what would happen at Mania, along with a hint of what fans could expect later on this year:

"If we've got nine months to go or seven, eight months to go [before Cena retires], we got what you're just saying. [Cena] wins it, him and Rock are aligned. They'll get us to SummerSlam," Jarrett said. "Maybe he drops it back to Cody there, and then he rides off, August, September, October, November, December."

Double J seems certain that Cody Rhodes will be the one to end John Cena's reign of terror. Whether the veteran will be proven right remains to be seen.

