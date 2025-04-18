Top AEW star is convinced John Cena is dethroning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

John Cena will compete against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. A top AEW star believes Cena will dethrone The American Nightmare.

Ad

Jeff Jarrett is the latest to comment on John Cena's upcoming match. Earlier this year, Cena made his intentions clear to win his 17th World Title before he retires. While he failed to win the Royal Rumble, he won the Elimination Chamber match, earning himself a title shot. Following the match, he turned heel and attacked Cody. Now, these two men will lock horns at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett predicted that Cena would dethrone Cody Rhodes but drop the title at SummerSlam before riding off into the sunset.

Ad

Trending

"If we've got nine months to go or seven, eight months to go [before Cena retires], we got what you're just saying. [Cena] wins it, him and Rock are aligned. They'll get us to SummerSlam," Jarrett said. "Maybe he drops it back to Cody there, and then he rides off, August, September, October, November, December." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Ad

Natalya predicts that Cody Rhodes will retain his title against John Cena

This clash between John Cena and Cody Rhodes is the most highly anticipated match on the card. This will be Cena's first time competing as a heel in 20 years, which makes the match more intriguing. Many fans and even fellow wrestlers have their pick for this match.

Ad

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya backed The American Nightmare to retain his title against Cena.

"I'm gonna be Team Cody. He's the quarterback. I'm on Team Cody. Cody said in an interview with Complex Magazine, he said nobody has ever hit him harder than I have, so my Twitter bio is 'slaps harder than Travis Scott.'" [4:04 – 4:22]

Ad

It will be interesting to see who will walk out of WrestleMania 41 the winner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More