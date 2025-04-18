  • home icon
  • Top AEW star is convinced John Cena is dethroning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 18, 2025 17:52 GMT
Cody Rhodes and John Cena
Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion (image source: WWE.com)

John Cena will compete against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. A top AEW star believes Cena will dethrone The American Nightmare.

Jeff Jarrett is the latest to comment on John Cena's upcoming match. Earlier this year, Cena made his intentions clear to win his 17th World Title before he retires. While he failed to win the Royal Rumble, he won the Elimination Chamber match, earning himself a title shot. Following the match, he turned heel and attacked Cody. Now, these two men will lock horns at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett predicted that Cena would dethrone Cody Rhodes but drop the title at SummerSlam before riding off into the sunset.

"If we've got nine months to go or seven, eight months to go [before Cena retires], we got what you're just saying. [Cena] wins it, him and Rock are aligned. They'll get us to SummerSlam," Jarrett said. "Maybe he drops it back to Cody there, and then he rides off, August, September, October, November, December." [H/T WrestlingInc.]
Natalya predicts that Cody Rhodes will retain his title against John Cena

This clash between John Cena and Cody Rhodes is the most highly anticipated match on the card. This will be Cena's first time competing as a heel in 20 years, which makes the match more intriguing. Many fans and even fellow wrestlers have their pick for this match.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya backed The American Nightmare to retain his title against Cena.

"I'm gonna be Team Cody. He's the quarterback. I'm on Team Cody. Cody said in an interview with Complex Magazine, he said nobody has ever hit him harder than I have, so my Twitter bio is 'slaps harder than Travis Scott.'" [4:04 – 4:22]
It will be interesting to see who will walk out of WrestleMania 41 the winner.

Edited by Arsh Das
