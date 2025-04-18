Natalya picks a winner between Cody Rhodes and John Cena at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 20. In an exclusive interview, Natalya explained why she wants The American Nightmare to retain his title at the event.
On March 1, Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to book his ticket to WrestleMania. Following the bout, the Hollywood star turned heel for the first time in two decades. He also joined forces with The Rock and rapper Travis Scott, who legitimately slapped Rhodes during a post-match attack.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya backed Rhodes to beat Cena in Sunday's show-closing match:
"I'm gonna be Team Cody. He's the quarterback. I'm on Team Cody. Cody said in an interview with Complex Magazine, he said nobody has ever hit him harder than I have, so my Twitter bio is 'slaps harder than Travis Scott.'" [4:04 – 4:22]
Watch the video above to hear Natalya predict CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and several other WrestleMania matches.
Natalya's reaction to John Cena's WWE heel turn
At the end of 2025, John Cena plans to retire from in-ring competition after 23 years on WWE's main roster. Many expected the 47-year-old to continue performing as a babyface before retiring. However, he agreed to turn heel after WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H pitched the idea.
Natalya enjoyed watching John Cena's shocking Elimination Chamber moment and is excited to see where the storyline goes next:
"It was great. I just wanna see what's gonna happen next. Right now, in WWE and WrestleMania, it's like a great book. You wanna see what's gonna happen next when you turn the page." [5:24 – 5:35]
Cena shares the all-time record of 16 World Championship reigns alongside two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. If he beats Cody Rhodes, the retiring star will become the outright record holder with 17 titles.
