Triple H reveals John Cena's reaction when he pitched WWE heel turn

Triple H shared John Cena's reaction from when the latter was pitched the idea of turning heel in WWE.

Ad

The Cenation Leader sold his soul and aligned with The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025, and will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Triple H shared that he came up with the idea of John Cena turning heel, and laid out his plan to the 47-year-old. He noted that a storyline to turn the legend heel made sense as he could become desperate to become champion. The Game revealed that John Cena was caught off guard by the suggestion, but stated that he loved the idea.

Ad

Trending

"So, when we go through that, John [Cena] and I talk about it. John is like, 'Wow, I didn't think that is where you were going to go with this. That is bold, but I f***ing love it.' And he was like, I love it because I could be safe, and I could be easy, and I could phone this in, and just do my greatest hits, and move on. Or I could be challenged, this is challenging to me. This is a juicy role. How do I make these people hate me?" Triple H said. [From 2:52 - 3:23]

Ad

Triple H added that John Cena was open to retiring as a bad guy, but could turn babyface again during his WWE Farewell Tour as well.

"And who knows, by December, does he see the light and become a good guy again? Maybe. Does he retire as a bad guy? He's wide open to that," he added. [From 3:25 - 3:34]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H serves as the company's Chief Content Officer and will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this Friday night.

Former WWE star reveals John Cena made him change his perspective

Cedric Alexander recently shared that John Cena gave him some words of wisdom during his reign as WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Alexander was released by the Stamford-based promotion in 2025 after spending nine years in the company. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran revealed that Cena told him to make sure he was protecting himself as the champion, and not to allow his opponents to overshadow him:

Ad

"'You gotta, you gotta present yourself a certain way. You can't, like, have people give them so much when you are the attraction in the match. So make sure you protect yourself as champion.'" [6:02 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Ad

John Cena is scheduled to appear on this Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41. It will be fascinating to see what the legend has to say on the blue brand.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More