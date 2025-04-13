John Cena's words to him made him change his perspective, says ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

John Cena apparently has had a great influence on a former WWE star. The name in question, Cedric Alexander, recently talked about a piece of advice he received from The Cenation Leader that deeply impacted him.

Cedric was released from WWE in February of this year. Prior to that, he held the Cruiserweight Championship after defeating Mustafa Ali. During his championship reign, John Cena apparently witnessed his performance and offered a few words of wisdom.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Cedric Alexander stated:

"There was a time when I was Cruiserweight Champion, and I was really running the house show loop a lot and stuff like that. Cena sat down and watched all of my matches and reminded me 'cause he actually sat down and watched the Cruiserweight title match with me and Mustafa. And I believe I was working Buddy Murphy in one of these house event live shows, and he really sat me down and said hey, you are a champ."

He added:

"You gotta, you gotta present yourself a certain way. You can't, like, have people give them so much when you are the attraction in the match. So make sure you protect yourself as champion." [6:02 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

The former WWE star also talked about his dream matches

Cedric Alexander apparently wants a match with two stars, Mustafa Ali and Kota Ibushi.

During the same episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 35-year-old stated:

"Right off the bat, as soon as the news of me being released kind of shed, there were two matchups that kept repeating in my head like I somehow have to get these matches to happen. One is a match with Kota Ibushi. I have been hearing people really wanna see that. We wrestled that one time in CWC, in Cruiserweight Classic. It was, for me, a career-making match, a life-changing match. So that's something I'd like to get one more time to see how it turns out. And another match with Mustafa Ali." [4:08 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the former WWE star plans to do next.

