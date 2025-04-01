Mastermind behind John Cena's heel turn is not The Rock; responsible star revealed

John Cena's heel turn shocked everyone, and his doing so to join The Rock made it doubly surprising. However, the one behind his heel turn is not The Final Boss but someone else.

When Triple H was asked about the heel turn for John Cena during his interview with Daily Mail, he revealed that he was the one who was behind it. He said that it had been at the top of his list and that he never looked at something as impossible but something that needed to be approached with a blank slate.

"For me? For sure. You always want to approach things like the 'what ifs'. You have a blank slate and John's amazing."

He suggested the idea to Cena, who agreed to it immediately and said he loved it when the time came for his WWE retirement tour. He said that when Cena first returned for his farewell tour, he spoke to Triple H and was ready to hear any story. He didn't just say he would do his greatest hits and leave.

"'John comes in and goes 'I'm gonna come in for that year and then I'm gonna be done. Whatever we want to do in there, let's go.' So you begin to have those conversations," Triple H said. [H/T Daily Mail]

Triple H and John Cena's conversation led to the most compelling story at WrestleMania

The conversation between Triple H and John Cena helped the heel turn happen. The Game's idea came to fruition at Elimination Chamber when Cena shocked everyone by turning heel, destroying Cody Rhodes, and joining The Rock.

The Rock has not been seen for some time, and it's not sure when he will show up. For now, it appears the star won't appear before WrestleMania, or even if he does, it will be a surprise.

The stars are heading for a huge story at WrestleMania, and the coming weeks will determine their next move.

