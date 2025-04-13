4 reasons why John Cena is appearing on WWE SmackDown

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. He will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the title in the main event of The Show of Shows this weekend.

Cena turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match and aligned with The Rock. He appeared multiple times during the company's Europe Tour last month. However, the 16-time World Champion has yet to appear in front of a US crowd since turning his back on fans.

The Franchise Player is scheduled to appear this Friday on the final episode of SmackDown in Las Vegas ahead of The Showcase of The Immortals.

Listed below are four reasons why John Cena will be on SmackDown this week.

#4. John Cena could have one last message for WWE fans ahead of WrestleMania

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

John Cena made the stunning decision to turn heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 and has blamed it on the WWE Universe. He claimed that he had been in an abusive relationship with wrestling fans for the past two decades to justify his actions.

Cena may want to show up one last time ahead of WrestleMania to deliver a message to wrestling fans. The veteran may decide to scold fans one last time before challenging Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

#3. He could promise to bring the spinner belt back

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes delivered a promo this past Friday night on SmackDown featuring several titles from the past. Rhodes pointed at the spinner belt made famous by John Cena, which prompted a chorus of boos from the fans in attendance.

Cena could bring the belt to the ring with him this Friday night on SmackDown and vow to bring it back every week if he defeats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania to become champion. This would get more heat on The Cenation Leader ahead of his highly anticipated title match against Rhodes.

#2. He could have a promo with The Rock

The Rock has not been seen on WWE television since giving John Cena the signal to turn heel at Elimination Chamber 2025. The Final Boss has not been referenced in the promos between Cody Rhodes and John Cena in recent weeks.

The Brahma Bull could interrupt Cena during his promo this Friday night on SmackDown and reveal why the two were working together. It would provide some more intrigue for the storyline ahead of the Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

#1. The legend could set a trap for Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and John Cena traded words on the March 31 episode of WWE RAW, and the two stars became physical at the end of the segment. Cena attempted to attack Rhodes, but the champion was ready for it.

The American Nightmare planted Cena with a Cross Rhodes in the middle of the ring and posed over him after connecting with the move. Cena may be plotting to get revenge on Rhodes this Friday on SmackDown and could set up a trap for the champion.

The 47-year-old may request that Cody come to the ring on SmackDown and lower his guard by showing him respect. Cena could claim he had gotten carried away with his obsession with becoming champion again and lost sight of how important Rhodes was to WWE fans.

However, Cena could then attack his WrestleMania opponent out of nowhere and weaken him ahead of their title match. This would cause fans to despise Cena even more and increase his odds of becoming champion if Rhodes were not in full health at WrestleMania.

