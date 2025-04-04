3 things Cody Rhodes can do on WWE SmackDown after taking out John Cena

In tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to the show. The American Nightmare was recently engaged in a confrontation with John Cena on RAW where Rhodes executed a Cross Rhodes on The Franchise Player.

With the Undisputed WWE Champion taking out Cena on the red brand, he indeed has momentum on The Road to WrestleMania. In this article, we will discuss three things Cody Rhodes can do on SmackDown after taking out the 16x World Champion:

#3. Cody Rhodes might call out The Rock

During Cena & Rhodes' recent confrontation on the Netflix show, The Rock's name was finally mentioned. This happened when Cody taunted The Franchise Player for selling his soul to The Final Boss. So, in tonight's episode of The Blue Brand, fans might witness The American Nightmare calling out The People's Champion.

This promo from Cody will allow the company to set up The Final Boss comeback in the Stamford-based promotion. Also, it aids WWE to generate more buzz around the Rhodes vs. Cena match for WrestleMania 41.

#2. Another promo segment by The American Nightmare

Since John Cena is not set to make an appearance on SmackDown this week, there is a possibility that Cody Rhodes might be engaged in another promo segment. During the entire build to WrestleMania, Cody has mostly cut similar promos.

So, there are chances that fans might another solo Cody segment on SmackDown this week.

#1. A quick match to build momentum for The Showcase of Immortals

A quick match for Cody Rhodes is also another possibility to unfold in tonight's episode of Friday Nights. As The American Nightmare is set to have a big challenge at WrestleMania 41, he indeed needs momentum on his side before The Show of Shows.

So, it's possible that when Rhodes is engaged in a promo segment on the show, a heel star like Carmelo Hayes or Shinsuke Nakamura might confront him. This confrontation will eventually lead to a match where the Undisputed WWE Champion will emerge as the victor.

This could be the easiest way to not only book Cody Rhodes in tonight's SmackDown but also to give him more momentum ahead of 'Mania without involving John Cena & The Rock. Overall, it will be interesting to see how Triple H will book Rhodes in tonight's episode of The Blue Brand.

