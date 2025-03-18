  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • John Cena sends a heartbreaking message after announcing break-up

John Cena sends a heartbreaking message after announcing break-up

By Divesh Merani
Modified Mar 18, 2025 09:03 GMT
John Cena is only human. (Image via WWE.com)
John Cena is only human. (Image via WWE.com)

WWE legend John Cena does not feel like himself anymore. He has begun lashing out at the fans for using him like a toy, as part of what he considered an abusive relationship.

Ad

The 16-time world champion cut a scathing promo on the Belgian crowd on RAW. Cena did not hold back on what he thought as he let out two decades of pent-up frustration. The Hollywood star ultimately stated that he was breaking up with the WWE Universe. It was a dramatic line.

As John Cena proceeded to get humiliated by Cody Rhodes, the fans booed him out of the building. It was among the loudest a WWE crowd has ever been. While one might think The Cenation Leader would reconsider his heel turn following such a response, he has instead doubled down.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cena took to his official Instagram handle to post an iconic meme from the popular sitcom, FRIENDS. It signifies that Ross and Rachel - the two people in the meme - are on a break from their relationship. This seems to be the WWE legend's way of confirming that he is indeed breaking up with the fans.

Check it out below:

It remains to be seen how long this break lasts. For now, John Cena's focus will be on winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी