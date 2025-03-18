John Cena sends a heartbreaking message after announcing break-up

WWE legend John Cena does not feel like himself anymore. He has begun lashing out at the fans for using him like a toy, as part of what he considered an abusive relationship.

Ad

The 16-time world champion cut a scathing promo on the Belgian crowd on RAW. Cena did not hold back on what he thought as he let out two decades of pent-up frustration. The Hollywood star ultimately stated that he was breaking up with the WWE Universe. It was a dramatic line.

As John Cena proceeded to get humiliated by Cody Rhodes, the fans booed him out of the building. It was among the loudest a WWE crowd has ever been. While one might think The Cenation Leader would reconsider his heel turn following such a response, he has instead doubled down.

Ad

Trending

Cena took to his official Instagram handle to post an iconic meme from the popular sitcom, FRIENDS. It signifies that Ross and Rachel - the two people in the meme - are on a break from their relationship. This seems to be the WWE legend's way of confirming that he is indeed breaking up with the fans.

Check it out below:

It remains to be seen how long this break lasts. For now, John Cena's focus will be on winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback