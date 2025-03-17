John Cena may have subtly hinted at backtracking on his WWE decision

During the latest episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, John Cena made his first appearance as a heel star. The 16x World Champion got nuclear heat from the live crowd, and Cena also missed no opportunity to escalate his heel character to new heights.

Fans on the internet are already loving Cena's evil character. However, during this segment, the Franchise Player may have subtly hinted at backtracking on his decision to retire from the Stamford-based promotion.

John Cena said he tried to get along with fans one last time

In this promo, Cena mentioned his retirement decision, claiming that he was walking away from the company and that this kind of move had never been done before. The Franchise Player's motive behind that decision was to get along with the WWE Universe for the final time.

However, the veteran cited that the fans have already ruined it, just like they ruined things in the past. This shows that John Cena's motive behind announcing his retirement was to have some final good moments with his fans.

Meanwhile, while the situation isn't the same as before, Cena can surely backtrack the decision and decide not to retire.

Cena announced breaking up with the WWE Universe

As Cena mentioned, his walking away decision and retirement were for the fans, but by the end of his segment, the legendary star had announced his breakup with the fans. The 47-year-old star stated that he is breaking up with every single person, and Cena no longer cares about the fans as they no longer matter to him.

So, with the Cenation Leader announcing his breakup with the audience, it's likely that he decided to retract his decision to retire. With this, Cena will go against fans' desire as they are now chanting goodbye for him on the latest RAW.

John Cena no longer cares about fans

In his promo on RAW, the 16x World Champion affirmed that he no longer cares about the WWE Universe. John Cena marked fans as pathetic and gave them many other negative remarks. So, with fans now wanting Cena to retire from the company, John might decide to oppose the audience's will and decide not to retire.

The Franchise Player could announce that he will not let the audience's desire be fulfilled. Hence, John Cena is ready to backtrack his decision to retire and become selfish rather than caring about his fans.

