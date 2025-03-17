WWE angers fans with latest move during John Cena segment on RAW

  • home icon
By Marc Middleton
Modified Mar 17, 2025 19:53 GMT
John Cena on WWE RAW from Brussels, Belgium

The WWE Universe has been riled up since recovering from the shock of John Cena's long-awaited heel turn. As The Road to WrestleMania 41 heats up, Cena is becoming a full-fledged heel but as of today's RAW special, WWE officials are accused of hindering the 16-time world champion and his ongoing Farewell Tour.

The legend opened today's live RAW episode from Brussels, Belgium. The crowd inside Forest National blew the roof off the arena with thunderous heel heat for the superstar who usually receives loud babyface pops. The crowd broke out into various chants aimed at Cena, including "you f***ed up!" and "f**k you Cena!" as the legendary star took it all in.

Netflix is airing RAW from Brussels as it happens, and they are censoring the stream live. The F-bombs and expletives during the opening segment with Cena were bleeped out, and the same went for clips uploaded to social media.

The edits led to even more backlash from fans as WWE, Netflix, and Triple H promised months back that the streaming giant would not censor RAW.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the Chief Content Officer has received negative feedback over censorship in the RAW Netflix Era. Although later parts of Cena's promo were not censored, it seems that WWE was not keen on letting uncensored chants air live.

However, the jump from censoring to uncensoring fans' chants will surely infuriate them further.

It remains to be seen whether Netflix and WWE will continue to censor cuss words in the future after promising to not do the same earlier.

