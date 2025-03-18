WWE RAW in Brussels - Best and Worst - John Cena announces breakup; 2 new Judgment Day members?

The road to WrestleMania 41 passed through Brussels, Belgium this week, as we witnessed another strong episode of WWE RAW. John Cena's appearance will take the spotlight, but there was a lot to like on this show.

We got some good in-ring action, including Penta's feud-ending win over Ludwig Kaiser. However, it wasn't all perfect. Let's get into the biggest positives and negatives of WWE RAW from Brussels.

#3. Best: The plot thickens on WWE RAW

Image via WWE.com

The contract signing for IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair turned chaotic when Rhea Ripley showed up. Mami ended up laying out both stars, before signing the contract herself. WWE RAW general manager Adam Pearce wasn't having any of it, refusing to give in to Ripley's demand to be added to the Women's World Title match at WrestleMania 41.

This led to a backstage brawl between the three of them on WWE RAW. SKY and Belair themselves will likely ask for Rhea Ripley to be added, but it will be interesting to see how Pearce reacts to that. There's a huge difference between the build to this and whatever is going on with the World Heavyweight Championship.

#2. Worst: ... Again?

Jey Uso has a match on WWE RAW, he wins in seconds, Gunther attacks him from behind. We've seen the same segment between the two of them for weeks on end. This time, though, Uso almost got injured for real. A change is needed, with a month to go for their World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Gunther wrestling is key. The Ring General's recent television matches were a breath of fresh air, but his booking on WWE RAW was a disappointment. The World Heavyweight Champion needs to continue that run, while Jey Uso does something different to build to his big moment.

#2. Best: Judgment Day is coming for Finn

Following WWE RAW, we are getting closer and closer to the end of the road for Finn Balor in The Judgment Day. He has heat with Dominik Mysterio, who went behind his back to talk to potential new members. Dirty Dom mentioned Penta before Balor called him a "snake."

Furthermore, The Prince will blame Mysterio for his failure to win the Intercontinental Championship from Bron Breakker following his botched interference. However, the bigger story is who the new member will actually be. Penta was clearly a smokescreen, but Dominik was seen talking to Karrion Kross.

This could be part of the evolution of The Judgment Day. Kross has planted seeds of hatred in AJ Styles' mind, so we've potentially seen two members being teased in place of Finn Balor. It remains to be seen, though, how Dominik Mysterio will execute this transition. He needs to betray the Irishman at the right time.

#1. Best/Worst: Cena breaks up

Anticipation was high for John Cena's first promo as a heel, and he delivered. The 16-time world champion opened WWE RAW with a scathing promo on the Belgian crowd, telling them how awful they are. Cena let out decades of pent-up frustration and denounced his relationship with the fans. The Cenation Leader even said he's breaking up with us.

There may be no new look or theme song, but John Cena as a villain is a scary man. His reaction to Cody Rhodes getting a hero's welcome was priceless. The American Nightmare completely laid into Cena's new attitude and claimed he would retire him early at WrestleMania 41. Rhodes left to an incredible ovation, while his challenger was booed out of the building.

Unfortunately, The Cenation Leader did not address his relationship with The Rock on WWE RAW. There was no mention of The Final Boss at all, which leaves a lot to be desired going forward. So, while this was an explosive segment between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, bigger things lie ahead on the road to The Show of Shows.

