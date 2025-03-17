4 Things you probably missed during John Cena-Cody Rhodes segment on WWE RAW

John Cena's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber has still not been digested by most in the WWE Universe. The 16-time world champion sold his soul to The Rock and attacked Cody Rhodes to break fans' hearts, turning heel for the first time in almost two decades.

Since his shocking move, Cena made his first appearance on WWE TV tonight, kicking off this week's RAW, live from Brussels. The Franchise Player shared his feelings with the crowd before The American Nightmare came out to meet his WrestleMania opponent face-to-face.

While the confrontation between both men made instant headlines, there are some things that the fans might have missed during the segment.

Let's check out a few things that might have been overlooked from the segment:

#4. Broke silence on why he turned heel

During his promo to start the red brand episode this week, John Cena explained the reasons behind his decision to turn heel for the first time in 25 years, right after kicking off The Farewell Tour. The Franchise Player blamed the WWE Universe for their actions over the past 25 years, stating that he has been a 'victim.'

Cena stated that his relationship with the fans had been 'pathetic' and also added that he finally snapped because he wasn't able to take it again when he was making his exit from the industry.

#3. John Cena stated that he was neither a babyface nor a heel

While millions around the world have been talking about The Cenation Leader's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber, The Franchise Player ruled out any character changes during his promo on RAW. Cena stated that he was neither a 'babyface' nor a 'heel,' adding that he was just a human being.

Further, Cena continued to blame the fans, stating that the fans had been 'awful' to him over the past two decades. Cena also added that the WWE Universe always wanted more from the star when he delivered everything that he possibly could in the industry.

#2. No change to the attire and the theme music

There had been rampant speculation that just like The Rock's heel turn and the new Final Boss character last year, John Cena would also come out to a different theme song and in new attire.

However, after coming out with the same theme music, in his classic jorts and t-shirt, Cena simply denied he would be making any change for the WWE Universe. Further, the legend also confirmed he would be continuing the same attire and the theme song, stating that he wouldn't change it because he didn't need to and wouldn't cater to the fans either.

#1. John Cena sounded like The Rock

Just after aligning with The Final Boss at Elimination Chamber, many feel the 16-time world champion John Cena has started sounding like The Rock. During his promo to get the show going tonight, Cena took massive shots at the WWE Universe, something The Final Boss enjoys doing in his promos.

Cena not only called the fans 'pathetic' and 'awful,' but also took a shot at them for not supporting him throughout these years. The Franchise Player hinted that the frustration over his hard work to get results not going his way was the reason for his heel turn.

