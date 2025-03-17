  • home icon
Jey Uso avoids serious injury before WrestleMania after a major botch on WWE RAW

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 17, 2025 21:08 GMT
Jey Uso (Image Credits: WWE RAW broadcast on Sony Liv)

Jey Uso was in action on this week's Monday Night RAW. He quickly defeated Austin Theory before botching a dive to the outside of the ring.

The Yeet Master has been feuding with Gunther and will challenge him for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. At the same time, he has also had issues with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. On last week's RAW, Jey defeated Waller and on this week's show, he defeated Theory.

also-read-trending Trending

Post-match, he botched a huge suicide dive to the outside, failing to execute the dangerous move on Theory and Waller. Jey then shifted his attention to Gunther, who tried to ambush the #1 contender once again.

However, this time around, he got the better of The Ring General and even held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship while the champion looked on in anger.

Watch Jey's botch on WWE RAW:

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match and earned a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. He won the Rumble by last eliminating John Cena.

Meanwhile, Gunther's reign began at SummerSlam 2024. He has already defended the title against Jey at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Ring General has also defeated Randy Orton, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor during his reign.

Edited by Harish Raj S
