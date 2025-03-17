WWE RAW Results: John Cena blames fans; WrestleMania match contract stolen; huge upset in title match (3/17/25)

John Cena kicked off WWE RAW from Brussels, Belgium, and stood in the ring, reveling in the boos and "Let's go Cena; Cena s*cks" chants from the audience. Cena finally got on the mic and said that he was a victim of the fans who bullied him into doing what they wanted. The crowd started chanting "F**k you Cena" before John said that he wasn't a heel or a babyface, he was a human, and the fans have been treating him like sh*t.

Cena said that he changed his image so many times to make the fans happy, and won many big matches but the fans still hated him. The only thing left for him to do was to walk away, which is why he announced his retirement. Still, he wanted to do one last thing for the fans but they ruined it. Cena called the fans selfish, especially since no one ever cared to ask him how he felt.

John added that the fans deserved nothing and that this was his time. The fans chanted "We want Cody" and Cena got really angry and asked fans what they had done to support the former champ, saying that he was breaking up with the fans. Cody Rhodes made his entrance and got a huge reaction from the crowd and this made Cena even more p*ssed off.

Cody said that the fans had given Cena their best for 25 years and the latter tried to call him 'kid'. Cody interrupted Cena, yelling "Enough!" before asking John who the h*ll he was. Rhodes said that Cena was a shadow of his former self and he would retire him early at WrestleMania unless John could find the former champ inside him and "stop being a whiny b*tch."

The crowd kept booing Cena and cheering Cody as the WWE Champ made his way out. Cena was walking out with a frown on his face but stopped to slowly turn around and look around one last time before leaving.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results (March 17, 2025):

Penta def. Ludwig Kaiser

Dakota Kai def. Ivy Nile

Jey Uso def. Austin Theory

LWO def. The Creed Brothers

Bron Breakker def. Finn Balor to retain the Intercontinental Championship

WWE RAW Results: Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser - No Holds Barred match

The match headed outside early on and Penta hit a big hurricanrana off the barricades before Kaiser tried to take steel chairs out. Penta took him out with a Tope con Giro before the two fought their way over to the announce desk where Kaiser hit a Death Valley Driver off a counter.

Penta got some shots against the ringspot but Kaiser dodged the last strike, causing Penta to hit his hand on the steel by accident. Kaiser tried to rip Penta's mask off but the latter came back with a crossbody and hit a backstabber for a near fall.

Kaiser came back with a Death Valley Driver in the ring for a near fall of his own. Back outside, Penta dodged a kick and tossed Kaiser onto the announce desk before the two traded big strikes in the middle of the ring. Ludwig hit Penta with the chair and pinned Penta into the corner with it, yelling at him to admit that he was scared.

Penta fought out out of it and got the arm snap before getting some hits with a chair and hitting the Mexican Destroyer on top of it. Penta got the Penta Driver before picking up the win.

Result: Penta def. Ludwig Kaiser

After the match, Penta said that he would be going after the Intercontinental Championship next.

Grade: B+

Dominik Myserio was in the clubhouse and told Finn Balor that Penta should be in The Judgment Day. Finn got really mad and said that Dom was a snake for picking the guy who was going after the same title as him, and stormed out.

WWE RAW Results: Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai

The Creed Brothers and Chad Gable were at ringside with Ivy and LWO came out and attacked them. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee took the Creeds down and chased Gable into the crowd. Dakota used the opportunity to get the GTK and picked up the quick win.

Result: Dakota Kai def. Ivy Nile

Grade: C

IYO SKY was out next for the match contract signing with Bianca Belair. IYO said that no one would disrespect her again because she was the Women's World Champion and after WrestleMania, she would still be the champ. SKY made her signature on the contract and the crowd chanted "You deserve it".

Bianca said that it may have been her fault last week but IYO should never attack her again, before signing the contract. Rhea Ripely came out and got in Bianca's face before IYO tried to interfere and got shoved down again. Rhea slammed Bianca on the table and powerbombed IYO onto Belair on the table before picking up the match contract.

Rhea signed the match contract herself even though it didn't have her name and walked away with the whole thing while Adam Pearce kept yelling that she couldn't do that.

WWE RAW Results: Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

Theory tried for some offense early on but Jey came in with a quick spear and got the win in mere seconds!

Result: Jey Uso def. Austin Theory

After the match, Waller tried to attack Jey but took a superkick before Jey took both him and Theory out with a dive. Gunther came in from behind and tried for a sleeper hold on Jey but the latter broke free and took the title off the champ before tossing Gunther outside the ring. Jey posed on the ropes with the belt before tossing it to Gunther as RAW moved on.

Grade: C

Theory and Waller called out Jey for sneaking in the quick win and made fun of the crowd before challenging him to a tag match.

Backstage, Rhea and Adam Pearce were arguing about handing in the match contract before IYO and Bianca came in, kicking off a brawl. Rhea beat the others down and walked away.

WWE RAW Results: LWO vs. The Creed Brothers

Lee and Julius kicked off the match and the Creeds were in control early on. Julius got a big lariat before Mysterio tagged in and got some big moves. Rey countered a powerbomb and hit Julius with a big DDT.

Lee came back and got some big dives before Julius was sent outside and Rey got a dive of his own. Back in the ring, Rey hit the 619 and got the Frog Splash on Julius for the win.

Result: LWO def. The Creed Brothers

After the match, the masked Luchador returned and attacked Rey and Dragon. He German Suplexed Mysterio onto Lee and hit a big dive before he was chased off.

Grade: B

Seth Rollins was out next and said that he was out to talk about Roman Reigns first. Seth said that he wasn't mad at Roman because he would have done the same. He then called CM Punk the luckiest loser on the planet and regretted not being able to end his career last week.

Rollins said that he would put the OTC in his place and since both Punk and Reigns would be on this week's SmackDown in Italy, Seth would head there to confront them both. Rollins had the crowd sing him out of the ring as we headed for the main event.

AJ Styles was backstage and said that Logan Paul didn't deserve to be in the WWE. Karrion Kross showed up and said that maybe AJ was mad at himself for needing 17 years to get where he was while Paul got there in record time.

WWE RAW Results: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor - Intercontinental Championship match

Breakker started strong and got some takedowns before Balor took some spears and clotheslines in the corner. Outside the ring, Breakker tried for the running spear but Balor countered with a slingblade. Back inside the ring, Balor got some strikes in before Breakker countered out of a slam with the sunset flip.

Balor kicked the champ in the face, making him angry before the Bron got an elbow and a hip toss followed by a powerslam. Dominik and Carlito came out at ringside before Breakker sent Balor onto the announce desk and hit a big dive sending them both over it.

Back in the ring, Balor got the slingblade and set up for the Coup de Grace but Bron dodged it. Balor dodged the spear but Breakker got the Gorilla Press Slam. Bron went for the superplex but Carlito and Dom interfered, somehow managing to hurt Balor by accident.

Breakker took out Dom and Carlito and hit the Frankensteiner on Balor before getting the spear for the win.

Result: Bron Breakker def. Finn Balor to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Dom and Carlito attacked Breakker after the match and Dom tried to steal the IC title but Penta came in and helped Breakker wipe out The Judgment Day. Penta took the title and held it up to Bron, handing it to the champ as RAW went off the air.

Grade: B+

