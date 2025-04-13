Cody Rhodes announces 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion is returning to SmackDown right before WrestleMania 41

The go-home episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41 will be a visual treat for the WWE Universe. Cody Rhodes confirmed that a three-time World Heavyweight Champion will appear on the blue brand next week.

Ad

The American Nightmare is ought to defend the past, present, and the future of WWE when he faces John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two.. The Cenation Leader has threatened to retire as champion and take the most prestigious prize home with him.

Cena hasn't been seen on TV since Rhodes nailed him with Cross Rhodes on the March 31 episode of RAW. That was believed to be his last TV appearance for a while since he wasn't advertised for any weekly show until The Showcase of the Immortals.

Ad

Trending

However, WWE is now advertising The Franchise Player for the final episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. Cody Rhodes confirmed the news on SmackDown last night with the following message:

"John Cena has neglected to make Seattle part of his Farewell Tour. He has opted to be in Vegas for SmackDown next week," Rhodes said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 47-year-old legend is working limited dates as part of his Farewell Tour.

Will he come face-to-face with Rhodes before their WrestleMania showdown? Fans must tune into SmackDown next week to find out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More