WWE RAW Results: John Cena threatens fans; Usos reunited after 632 days; luchador unmasked (3/24/25)

John Cena kicked off WWE RAW and was met with boos from the crowd. Cena said that the fans were stupid and that the spinner championship belt was his greatest idea, which the fans hated at the time.

Cena said that he turned the championship belt into a toy and by refusing to accept it, the fans showed him that they truly cared about wrestling. Cena threatened that he would ruin wrestling for everyone by winning the WWE Championship again and then retiring with it.

John added that this was his way of getting revenge on the fans and there was nothing they could do to stop him. Cody Rhodes came out and laid the championship down in the ring and asked Cena to take it if he dared.

The two squared up and was about to fight but Cena backed off and headed backstage. Cody yelled at Cena to come back and John did turn around for Rhodes to tell him that just like tonight, Cena would be walking away at WrestleMania without the title as well and that was also how he would be leaving WWE.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results (March 24, 2025):

The Usos def. A-Town Down Under

Lyra Valkyria def. Raquel Rodriguez to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship

El Grande Americano def. Dragon Lee

Bron Breakker def. Penta via DQ

Jey Uso was out next to face A-Town Down Under and his secret tag partner was his brother Jimmy! The Usos have reunited after one and a half years (632 days) in a tag team match, considering the only time they were in the ring together as the OG Bloodline at War Games. They last wrestled together at Money in the Bank on July 1, 2023.

WWE RAW Results: The Usos vs. A-Town Down Under

The Usos were in control early on and sent both opponents outside before Jimmy hit a big dive to the floor. Back in the ring, Theory took control of the match and Waller came around for a cheap shot on Jimmy. Jimmy took some big double-team moves before coming back with a suplex.

Jey tagged in and got some big kicks before Waller tried for the elbow drop and missed. Jey tagged Jimmy in and they hit a big double-team move before Theory took a massive spear off a counter. Waller came in and took the 1D before The Usos picked up the win.

Result: The Usos def. A-Town Down Under

Grade: B+

Gunther attacked Jimmy and Jey after the match but Jey got him with a superkick. Jey missed the spear and Gunther almost knocked him out before Jimmy came in with a steel chair and chased the Heavyweight Champ off.

We got a promo for El Grande Americano, who Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee were convinced was actually Chad Gable. Chad came in and said that he was sick and even had a doctor's note to prove it. He wanted El Grande Americano to take his place against LWO and Dragon Lee accepted the challenge.

WWE RAW Results: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez - Women's Intercontinental Championship match

Raquel dodged a sunset flip early on but was sent outside before catching Lyra off a dropkick. Raquel tried to powerbomb Lyra into the announce desk but the champ turned it into a hurricanrana. Back inside, the champ went for a top rope dive but was met with a boot to the face.

Back after a break on RAW, Rodriguez got some big moves but took a DDT off a counter. Liv put Raquel's foot on the ropes to break the count and got taken out with a kick at ringside. Back inside, Lyra reversed a scoop slam and got the roll up for the win.

Result: Lyra Valkyria def. Raquel Rodriguez to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Raquel and Liv attacked Lyra after the match and Bayley came in to make the save before chasing off the heels.

Grade: B+

Backstage, Jimmy asked Jey what was up with him and why he was losing focus. Jey said that he was stressed and didn't know if he could beat Gunther. Jimmy said that he wouldn't be able to if he thought like that; he had to go back to being the Right Hand Man.

Jimmy turned the corner and found Gunther snooping around. He challenged the champ to a match next week and when Gunther hesitated, Jimmy slapped him in the face and left.

Adam Pearce was out and said that Rhea Ripley was not in the Women's Title match and her signature on the contract means nothing. He was interrupted by IYO SKY, then Bianca Belair, and finally Rhea Ripley. Rhea wanted a rematch and Bianca wanted what she was owed: a WrestleMania title match.

They got into an argument and IYO got shoved around once again before Pearce yelled at them and said that Rhea and IYO would face each other next week, with the winner heading to WrestleMania as the Women's World champ. As Pearce left, a brawl broke out and IYO took out Rhea but Bianca hit her with a KOD to the floor on top of Ripley.

Dom told Penta that he wanted him to join The Judgment Day and told him to think about it.

Backstage, Adam Pearce denied The New Day a tag title match before telling Bianca Belair that she was going to be the guest referee for the Women's World Title match next week on RAW.

WWE RAW Results: El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee

We got to see El Grande Americano again and there was no way it wasn't Chad Gable and even Michael Cole called him Gable in the middle of the match. Grande got a big suplex off the apron to the floor early on before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Lee took some big suplexes but countered an Alabama Slam before coming back with a knee strike. The two traded chops and kicks in the middle of the ring before Lee was tossed into the corner for a near fall. Grande ripped Lee's mask off and caught him with the Ankle Lock for the win.

Result: El Grande Americano def. Dragon Lee

Grade: B

CM Punk was out next and hyped up his WrestleMania match but said that it wasn't what he wanted. He wanted to win the Elimination Chamber but thanks to Rollins he lost the match.

So, Punk was now going to get revenge on Rollins, who he called a diaper-wearing crybaby. He then taunted Roman saying that Reigns' wiseman wasn't just his wiseman.

There was going to be a contract signing next week in London but Punk couldn't wait. He reminded them that neither Rollins nor Reigns had defeated them on their own and then said: "I brought you into this business, I cannot wait to take you out."

Chad Gable was out with Ivy Nile and the Creeds and said that it was unfortunate that he was sick. He thanked El Grando Americano and said that he was headed home to America now that he knows the future of American Made is in good hands.

WWE RAW Results: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta - Intercontinental Championship match

The match headed outside early on and Bron hit a big dive from the apron, sending them both crashing over the announce desk. Dominik and Carlito came out to support Penta at ringside as the match went on. Penta tried for the Penta Driver before Breakker turned it around and took a backstabber.

Breakker countered the Mexican Destroyer and got the Gorilla Press Slam for a near fall. Breakker was sent outside and Penta got Tope Con Giro before getting the Mexican Destroyer for a near fall. Penta yelled at Dom in Spanish before Bron got the Frankensteiner.

Dom and Carlito interfered and Dom got a chop block on the champ in the ring, causing a DQ.

Result: Bron Breakker def. Penta via DQ

Breakker was taking a beating in the ring but fought back before Balor hit him with a steel chair from behind. Dom got some chair shots in as well before handing the chair to Penta.

Penta took the weapon and instead tossed it to Dom and kicked him into it. Balor attacked Penta and took both him and Bron out with the chair before getting the Coup de Grace on Penta. The Judgment Day celebrated in the ring as RAW went off the air.

Grade: B+

