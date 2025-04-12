John Cena sends message after Cody Rhodes brings back spinner belt on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes made a massive appearance on this week's WWE SmackDown. After being absent from the Friday night show, John Cena shared a cryptic message on social media.

On the April 11, 2025, edition of the blue brand's show, The American Nightmare brought back a couple of previous world title belts, including the Spinner Championship. Rhodes took a shot at The Cenation Leader for turning heel after carrying the company on his back for a decade, having held the spinner belt for the majority of that run.

The American Nightmare also claimed that John Cena's time was up and that the Undisputed WWE Championship wouldn't change hands at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The 47-year-old shared a cryptic message on X/Twitter after SmackDown. John Cena alluded to the worth of mentors who discover and nurture young talents.

"Those mentors in life that nurture your talents, strengths and gifts are extremely valuable. Those that allow you to find new ones are priceless," he wrote.

John Cena posts a picture of a massive moment on WWE RAW

Penta secured a big win over Dominik Mysterio in a singles match in the April 7, 2025, episode of RAW. Moments later, Carlito and Dirty Dom attacked Penta before the reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker came out. The Dog of WWE hit a vicious Spear to The Caribbean Bad Apple.

This moment from Monday Night RAW went viral on the internet. On Instagram, John Cena posted a photo of Bron taking out Carlito, highlighting the sheer brutality of this move.

The Franchise Player is on a mission to break his and Ric Flair's legendary record of 16 world title reigns. Only time will tell if John Cena defeats Cody Rhodes on The Grandest Stage of Them All to become a 17-time World Champion.

