WWE brings back the spinner belt on SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 12, 2025 04:05 GMT
The belt is back (Credit: WWE SmackDown on Netflix)

Before Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring on WWE SmackDown, several old titles were brought back. This includes one made famous by John Cena - the Spinner Championship.

John Cena has talked about bringing back his spinner belt and retiring after winning the title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. WWE seems to be hinting at a return for the belt. In the SmackDown segment, Rhodes came out to talk about the legacy of the different titles, but the focus of the fans was definitely on the spinner belt, as it is related to Cena.

Now that the title is back on WWE TV for the first time in so long, it remains to be seen what happens next. Since Cena is facing Rhodes for the title next week, the timing is definitely not coincidental.

Should Cena win, fans may see the spinner belt back on TV a lot more than they have over the past years. The company has made changes to its titles to make them more uniform and easier to sell to fans as merchandise, but the spinner belt was also really popular in its time.

The next two weeks should reveal more about the company's plans for the title.

Edited by Angana Roy
