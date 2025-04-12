WWE brings back the spinner belt on SmackDown

Before Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring on WWE SmackDown, several old titles were brought back. This includes one made famous by John Cena - the Spinner Championship.

John Cena has talked about bringing back his spinner belt and retiring after winning the title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. WWE seems to be hinting at a return for the belt. In the SmackDown segment, Rhodes came out to talk about the legacy of the different titles, but the focus of the fans was definitely on the spinner belt, as it is related to Cena.

Now that the title is back on WWE TV for the first time in so long, it remains to be seen what happens next. Since Cena is facing Rhodes for the title next week, the timing is definitely not coincidental.

Should Cena win, fans may see the spinner belt back on TV a lot more than they have over the past years. The company has made changes to its titles to make them more uniform and easier to sell to fans as merchandise, but the spinner belt was also really popular in its time.

The next two weeks should reveal more about the company's plans for the title.

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More