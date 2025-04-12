John Cena surprisingly shares a photo of top WWE champion's viral moment from a recent show; it's not Cody Rhodes

John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, he surprisingly shared an image of Bron Breakker hitting Carlito with a brutal Spear on Monday Night RAW.
Breakker will also be in action at WrestleMania 41. He will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta in a Fatal Four-Way Match. This past Monday, all four men crossed paths in a brawl after Mysterio's match against Penta.
On Instagram, Cena posted a video of Breakker hitting Carlito with the brutal Spear. Breakker's Spear from RAW went viral on social media because of its sheer brutality.
Check out Cena's Instagram post:
Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE
Mr. Kennedy commented on John Cena's heel turn
John Cena turned heel at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. He attacked Cody Rhodes and sold his soul to The Rock after winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.
Speaking on Rewind Recap Relive, Mr. Kennedy opened up about Cena's heel turn, claiming that the 16-time WWE World Champion had campaigned for it in the past, but his ideas were rejected by WWE. Kennedy said:
"He's been a heel. I knew he was a heel a long time ago [stares at camera]. I think it's good for the wrestling world. I think it's good for him. It's something that he always wanted to do that he never did, where everybody was sort of, you know? There was years and years where like, ‘Is he going to do it?’ And they didn't do it because it makes sense why they didn't do it."
Cena and Cody will headline Night Two of WrestleMania, as Cena aims to become a 17-time WWE World Champion. Meanwhile, Rhodes is in his first reign as a WWE World Champion.