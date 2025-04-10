John Cena was refused a heel turn for majority of WWE career, says former star

One of the biggest WWE stories of 2025 so far has been John Cena's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. A former star has now shared his insights about Cena's past unfulfilled desires to become a villain.

Ad

Cena was the face of WWE for more than a decade and had stayed a good guy for the majority of his career. Fans were clamoring for a heel turn for years, but Vince McMahon never pulled the trigger. The company, under the creative leadership of Triple H, finally decided to do it during his Farewell Tour, surprising a lot of fans.

In an interview with Rewind Recap Relive, Mr. Kennedy was asked about his reaction to John Cena's long-awaited heel turn. Kennedy initially joked that The Cenation Leader had always been a heel before pointing out that the 16-time World Champion campaigned for it in the past, but WWE just didn't want to do it.

Ad

Trending

"He's been a heel. I knew he was a heel a long time ago [stares at camera]. I think it's good for the wrestling world. I think it's good for him. It's something that he always wanted to do that he never did, where everybody was sort of, you know? There was years and years where like, ‘Is he going to do it?’ And they didn't do it because it makes sense why they didn't do it," Kennedy said. [2:06-2:34]

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Ad

The main reason why WWE never turned John Cena heel during his peak was the insane merchandise sales he was bringing. He was also doing a lot of work with the Make-a-Wish Foundation, so being a bad guy wouldn't have helped his image back then.

Triple H reveals backstage details about John Cena's heel turn

Speaking to the Daily Mail last month, Triple H was asked if John Cena had a tough time deciding about turning heel. The WWE Chief Content Officer revealed that there was a discussion regarding all the plans, but it was an easy decision for the Hollywood megastar.

Ad

"It was a conversation. Without getting into the details, it was a conversation that when it was brought up, everybody... I think in John's mind, he was like, 'Wow, I didn't think you were going to say that. I love it.' It's a challenge to him," he said.

Ad

The follow-up to John Cena's heel turn has been fantastic, with The Rock's absence being the only blemish. He's set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

If you take quotes from H1, please credit the Rewind Recap Relive podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More