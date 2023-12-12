John Cena and MJF's photo gets an epic reaction from former WWE star: "My fave students"

AEW World Champion MJF recently shared a photograph from 'The Iron Claw' movie premier with the 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena. The photo has created a lot of buzz on social media, including an interesting reaction from a former WWE star.

The star in question is none other than Virgil, who has wrestled for WWE and WCW during his time as an active wrestler. He was mostly popular for being the bodyguard of The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase in the WWE (FKA World Wrestling Federation) in 1987.

Over on Instagram, Virgil made a hilarious comment on Friedman's post featuring John Cena.

Virgil's comment on MJF's Instagram post.

Some other wrestling personalities and celebrities also gave their reactions on the post:

Reactions of some wrestling personalities.

AEW World Champion MJF praises FTW Champion Hook

AEW World Champion MJF recently spoke highly of ECW Legend Taz's son and current FTW World Champion Hook.

During a chiropractic session with Dr. Beau Hightower, Max claimed that Hook is the future of All Elite Wrestling:

“I believe in Hook wholeheartedly. I think every single time I see Hook, he’s getting better in the ring and he’s also getting more comfortable in front of a live audience. Which, frankly is the hardest part of the job. And I think that’s why I skyrocketed so fast, because it was never an issue for me. But I watch that dude Hook, he walks through that curtain, and you would think he’s been a professional wrestler for 30 years. That’s how much confidence that guy has. Nothing shakes that dude.” (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Friedman also made some interesting comments about Daniel Garcia:

“I just wrestled him on TV for the World Title. I think Daniel Garcia is a hell of a talent. He’s just got to get the f*ck away from people that are giving him bad advice like Cool Hand Ange and Daddy Magic.” (H/TInside the Ropes)

