John Cena reveals he has already planted the seeds for major AEW star's move to WWE someday

John Cena has revealed that he planted the seeds for an AEW star's future transition to WWE during a meeting with the latter last year. The star in question is MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman).

The last time fans saw Friedman on AEW TV was last year at the Worlds End pay-per-view, where he lost the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe. It was later reported that he would be out of action for a while due to injuries.

Last year, the former AEW World Champion was also featured in a movie called The Iron Claw. MJF met with the 16-time World Champion during the premiere, where the latter planted the idea of a potential move to WWE in his head.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, John Cena disclosed the following:

“And I kind of [said] maybe we can get you to play for the right team one day all that. There's no denying the fact that he's doing good work. And I don't think that I should ignore that.” [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

John Cena was impressed by MJF’s professionalism

During the interview, John Cena also revealed that he and the AEW star had quite a conversation, which he liked very much. Cena also revealed that he ''was floored'' by MJF’s professionalism.

“Honestly, I was floored by his professionalism, where it would have been an easy target at a wrestling movie premiere to have yourself a moment. And we did have a moment. And it was one that the internet paid attention to. And it was one where I was hoping that this person that I met, I could once bet on, like, 'Man, oh, we just get you over here. That'd be awesome!' But it was great. It was great to meet a professional, classy, driven young man,” said John Cena.

In an interview in December 2023, Friedman also opened up about his conversation with Cena. He called the wrestling veteran his role model and was grateful that the legendary WWE Superstar made time and effort to have a conversation with him.

