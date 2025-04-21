John Cena's WWE WrestleMania 41 performance provokes AEW star

John Cena closed WrestleMania Sunday by defeating Cody Rhodes in the middle of the ring. The American Nightmare, who won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40, couldn't defend the title at this year's Showcase of The Immortals. The Cenation Leader broke a major record and is now a 17-time world champion.

While the result of the bout was historic, the match was, many felt, too mediocre to be in the main event of WrestleMania. This included an AEW star, Kyle Fletcher, who spoke about saving wrestling.

Despite The Rock being heavily featured in the storyline, he didn't get involved in the match and instead, Travis Scott assisted John Cena. Fans were extremely critical of the match on social media following the event.

Fletcher chimed in following the bout and took a slight jab at the WrestleMania 41 ending. The Protostar claimed that he would save professional wrestling.

"I was put on this earth to save professional wrestling. I will bring back the feeling," he wrote.

John Cena breaks silence after historic win at WrestleMania 41

The new Undisputed WWE Champion shocked the world by pinning Cody Rhodes. The former was part of the media scrum following the blockbuster two-night Premium Live Event.

During the press conference, John Cena said that it was his job as a champion to converse with media and journalists. The Cenation Leader also called himself the 'last real champion' of the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

"Good evening. Part of my role as the last real champion is to develop a better relationship with the media and the journalists that cover this company, and I'm grateful for their participation. So, tonight, I will field all questions. What do we have?" he asked.

It remains to be seen what will be next for the 17-time world champion before he ends his in-ring career at the end of the year. Also, only time will tell how will Cody Rhodes get back after the crushing defeat.

