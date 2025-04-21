John Cena breaks silence after making history at WWE WrestleMania 41: "The last real champion"

WWE Superstar John Cena has broken his silence after his massive win over Cody Rhodes at Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader made history by winning his 17th World Championship, surpassing Ric Flair's record.

After turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena cut a promo, telling the crowd that he would dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion and retire with the belt as 'last real champion' in the Stamford-based promotion.

After weeks of back and forth on the microphone, Cena and Rhodes finally locked horns for the gold at Night Two of WrestleMania 41. Many people expected John's ally, The Rock, to show up during their bout and help him win. However, The Final Boss was nowhere to be seen, but Travis Scott played a huge role in The Chain Gang Soldier's massive victory over The American Nightmare.

During the WrestleMania 41 post-show, John Cena broke his silence by greeting the media, calling himself "the last real champion." The Cenation Leader also mentioned that he was grateful to the journalists who cover Stamford-based promotion's news and participate in the company's growth, revealing that he was open to all questions from the media.

"Good evening. Part of my role as the last real champion is to develop a better relationship with the media and the journalists that cover this company, and I'm grateful for their participation. So tonight I will field all questions. What do we have?" he asked.

Check out the WrestleMania 41 post-show below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's run as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

