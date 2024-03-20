John Cena shares a cryptic post about top AEW star

John Cena just shared a cryptic post about a top AEW star on social media.

Kenny Omega is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. He was known as the best bout machine during his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling due to the sheer caliber of matches he would put on.

His trilogy with Kazuchika Okada produced some of the best matches of the previous decade. Given his skill level, Omega is a name that every hardcore wrestling fan knows. He has received widespread praise for his in-ring abilities. Even a WWE legend like John Cena has taken notice of The Cleaner.

Cena recently took to social media to post a photo of Kenny Omega during his days as AEW World Champion. In the pic, Omega can be seen sporting his Cleaner look. Cena didn't caption the post, which left a lot of fans confused about the meaning of the post.

John Cena on potentially entering politics

John Cena was the face of the WWE for several years before he transitioned into a massive Hollywood star. Since then, Cena has been part of some big-budget movies. Hence, it seems like he is comfortable where he is at.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Cena was asked about if he was keen on entering politics. Cena replied with a resounding "no."

"No! If you are so influenced by this and other people, one by one, are influenced by that, you don’t need a political figure to be a catalyst for change. We live in such a great society that people can orchestrate change. We are in the current state of where we are because this is essentially our attitude," he said.

"What can I control if I’m upset? I can control how I behave. How I behave is influential on other people; maybe it effects you, and then one by one, one person at a time, we have the ability to voice ourselves as people." [H/T Fightful]

Cena last competed at WWE Crown Jewel against Solo Sikoa where he was completely destroyed by the Bloodline member. Since then, he hasn't returned to the ring.

