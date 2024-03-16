John Cena opens up about potentially entering politics

John Cena has been a top name in WWE for over two decades. Fans have seen Glen Jacobs (aka Kane) become a politician following his wrestling career, but The Cenation Leader doesn’t seem to have such plans.

During his recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Doctor of Thuganomics was asked about his political aspirations. Cena shrugged it off by stating that he doesn't need to enter politics to be a ''catalyst for change.''

"No! If you are so influenced by this and other people, one by one, are influenced by that, you don’t need a political figure to be a catalyst for change. We live in such a great society that people can orchestrate change. We are in the current state of where we are because this is essentially our attitude," he said.

The former WWE Champion added:

"What can I control if I’m upset? I can control how I behave. How I behave is influential on other people; maybe it effects you, and then one by one, one person at a time, we have the ability to voice ourselves as people." [H/T Fightful]

Outside of his legendary wrestling career, John Cena has a few blockbuster Hollywood movies to his credit. His recent Oscar appearance to present the award for Best Costume Designer stirred up a storm all around the globe.

John Cena may not appear at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE has built many new big names over the past decade, but John Cena remains a top draw for the company. Many want to see The Greatest of All Time appear at The Show of Shows this April.

However, according to a recent report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cena may not be available for WrestleMania 40. The 16-time world champion will be filming the second season of Peacemaker for Max, which will likely keep him busy during the WrestleMania 40 weekend.

This could mean that the WWE legend will miss out on the greatest wrestling show of the year. It would be interesting to see when Cena returns to the Stamford-based promotion.