John Cena in talks for a WWE return, but there's a catch - Reports 

A recent report suggested that John Cena's return at WWE WrestleMania 40 is bound to happen, but there's a catch.

At last year's WrestleMania, The Leader of Cenation went up against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Unfortunately, in an attempt to put the young star over, the 16-time World Champion suffered a defeat at the hands of A-Town Down.

Fans are waiting for an official announcement by WWE to confirm Cena's status for The Show of Shows after he teased being free during WrestleMania weekend.

With that being said, previous reports noted that the idea is to do something that "isn't deemed a risk" & "something fun, short and memorable and with a substance" if the 46-year-old legend's acting schedule allows him to appear in Philadelphia.

According to the latest reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, John Cena will be shooting the second season of Peacemaker for Max. But if The Leader of Cenation makes his return to WWE WrestleMania 40, he probably wouldn't be available following the PLE.

John Cena sets a timeline for his WWE retirement

The 16-time World Champion still has a strong hold on his wrestling roots despite his busy Hollywood schedule. However, after losing to Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, Cena has hinted at hanging his boots.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, John Cena mentioned that he believes 50 would be the age when he will finally call it quits to the wrestling world.

"50 is my absolute like line in the sand. I would like to try to do it before that. But at 50, I am just going to tweet out, 'Peace out! See you.' That's it, I'm good...I was very much driven where WWE was my passion 24/7 and I'm grateful but I've grown and there's a lot of avenues I am curious about in life," he said.

The Franchise Player's last run in WWE was for two months due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. However, Cena committing to wrestling for this long again is unlikely, as per the latest reports. Fans are expecting the former WWE Champion to have his big WrestleMania moment in Philadelphia.

