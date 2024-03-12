John Cena sets a timeline for hanging up his wrestling boots

WWE Superstar John Cena has carried the company for several years and after carving his legacy for two decades, he has hinted at calling it quits in the wrestling world.

Despite finding success in Hollywood, the 46-year-old has never strayed far from his wrestling roots and continues to be active in the business. At Crown Jewel 2023, The Leader of Cenation suffered a massive upset at the hands of Solo Sikoa. After putting over The Bloodline member in Saudi Arabia, Cena kept dropping hints to the WWE Universe that his in-ring career might be nearing its end.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the former World Champion revealed that he sees 50 as the age when he bids farewell to professional wrestling for good. John Cena said:

"50 is my absolute like line in the sand. I would like to try to do it before that. But at 50, I’m just going to tweet out, 'Peace out! See You.' That’s it, I’m good....I was very much driven where WWE was my passion 24/7 and I’m very grateful but I’ve grown and there’s a lot of other avenues I’m curious about in life. And certainly being a great husband and partner is one of those. So, I just want to try to do what I can in those (years)." [10:23 - 10:55]

Former WWE writer breaks silence on John Cena's appearance at Oscars 2024

At the 96th Academy Award - Oscars ceremony, The Leader of Cenation broke the internet by appearing almost naked in a humorous segment. Reiterating the 1974 Oscars streaking incident, Jimmy Kimmel joined John Cena in this gag and the two men presented the 'Best Costume Design' award.

Former WWE writer Chris DeJoseph (fka Big Dick Johnson) spoke on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and broke his silence on the 16-time World Champion allegedly stealing his gimmick at the Oscars 2024.

"That was the worst thing I've ever seen. Like why did he (John Cena) do that and who made him do that? Why would you emasculate the most masculine man in the world (laughs)? That was kind of weird, that was really weird. My girlfriend was like, 'What is this? What is happening?' She's like, 'I like John,'" he said.

The 46-year-old WWE legend has already teased that he is free on the day of WrestleMania 40. Fans would surely love to see Cena grace his presence at the Showcase of the Immortals.

