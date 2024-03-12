Ex-WWE writer breaks silence on John Cena stealing his gimmick at the Oscars 2024

The former WWE writer has finally spoken about John Cena stealing his 'gimmick' at the 2024 Oscars where he gained significant attention due to his unexpected and humorous presentation.

The ex-writer in question is Chris DeJoseph, who majorly contributed to World Wrestling Entertainment's creative team from 2004 to 2010. During this time, he also made several on-screen appearances as a character named "Big Dick Johnson."

The Leader of Cenation's appearance at the 2024 Oscars was memorable, but not necessarily for the reasons you might think. He participated in a comedic bit with host Jimmy Kimmel, where he played on the infamous 1974 Oscars streaking incident.

John Cena emerged almost entirely unclothed and Kimmel played along with the gag. The two men emphasized the significance of costumes in the film, using the opportunity for a comedic moment, before helping the former WWE Champion cover up with a drape.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Chris DeJoseph broke his silence over The Leader of Cenation resorting to his on-screen WWE gimmick at the 2024 Oscars.

"That was the worst thing I've ever seen. Like why did he (John Cena) do that and who made him do that? Why would you emasculate the most masculine man in the world (laughs)? That was kind of weird, that was really weird. My girlfriend was like, 'What is this? What is happening?' She's like, 'I like John,'" he said.

The former WWE writer added:

"Well, he will have to redeem himself at WrestleMania, which I think he will. I think he's going to have a big spot." [1:14:16 - 1:15:08]

Check out the full interview below:

The Rock spoke about John Cena's appearance at the Oscars 2024

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared his opinion on the 16-time World Champion's viral stunt at the 2024 Oscars.

After presenting the 'Best Costume Design' awards, Cena met the newest Bloodline member backstage at the Oscars and the rivals-turned-friends shook hands.

While responding to the host's question on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Great One mentioned he did not want to attack a near-naked former WWE Champion.

"Right, a half-naked John Cena isn’t the guy who I want to attack," Dwayne Johnson said. [Jimmy Kimmel asked if Dwayne wanted Cena fully naked]."I need him fully naked before I attack him [laughs]. That was his [Kimmel's] joke, by the way," he added. [3:25 - 4:08]

Watch the full video below:

John Cena is not scheduled in any match for WrestleMania 40, however, reports suggest that WWE has plans to do something that isn't deemed a risk. Even The Leader of Cenation has teased his return by stating that he is free on the day of WrestleMania.

