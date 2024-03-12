"I need him fully naked before I attack him" - The Rock on John Cena

WWE Superstar The Rock recently talked about his former WrestleMania rival John Cena's appearance at the Oscars 2024.

The People's Champ and The Cenation Leader are two of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world. The duo were a part of one of World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest rivalries, where they locked horns on two consecutive WrestleManias. The 16-time world champion and The Great One have achieved massive success outside of WWE as well, as they have now become Hollywood megastars.

John Cena recently appeared semi-naked at the Oscars to announce the award for 'Best Costume Design'. Several photos of the occasion were released online and one even pictured the recently recruited Bloodline member shaking hands with his old rival.

During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dwayne Johnson was asked why he let go of an opportunity to wrestle Cena at the Oscars to promote WrestleMania XL.

The Great One said that he did not want to attack a half-naked John Cena. Dwayne then joked and agreed with Kimmel that he wanted the 16-time world champion fully naked.

"Right, a half-naked John Cena isn’t the guy who I want to attack," Dwayne Johnson said. [Jimmy Kimmel asked if Dwayne wanted Cena fully naked]."I need him fully naked before I attack him [laughs]. That was his [Kimmel's] joke, by the way," he added. [3:25 - 4:08]

You can check out the whole interview below:

The Rock is set to compete at this year's WWE WrestleMania 40

After returning to World Wrestling Entertainment at the start of this year and seemingly taking Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL spot, The Rock joined The Bloodline after an altercation with The American Nightmare.

The Great One and Roman Reigns are now set to wrestle in a tag team match against Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Night One of WrestleMania XL.

Many fans believe The Bloodline will emerge victorious at Night One but John Cena might show up to help Cody Rhodes during his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Night Two.

It will be interesting to see if The Rock and John Cena will come face to face again in WWE. This year's WrestleMania is shaping up to be monumental and fans can't wait for what is about to unfold.

