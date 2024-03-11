Was John Cena really naked at the 2024 Oscars? Exploring the truth 

John Cena is one of the greatest WWE Superstars in the history of professional wrestling. Beyond that, he is also a celebrated actor who went from a performer not many took seriously to one of the funniest in the genre.

As a successful actor and a star in Hollywood, it is no surprise that he appeared at the 2024 Academy Awards. In fact, few other WWE performers or those associated with the promotion also attended, including Bad Bunny and The Rock.

Of everybody there, however, John Cena had perhaps the most memorable moment. He walked on stage and appeared to be completely naked with just an envelope seemingly covering his privates. While it appeared that the former 16-time world champion showcased his entire body for the world to see, this actually wasn't the case.

As confirmed by both People.com and photos from the event, the former world champion did have underwear on. The undergarments were small and flesh colored, which in turn gave the illusion he was wearing nothing.

Eagle eyed observers, of course, could spot the waistband of his outfit. John Cena may be over-the-top and highly entertaining, but he certainly was not naked at the 2024 Oscars.

John Cena recently teased a return to WWE

While John is now a star on both the big and small screen, there is no denying that he's one of the biggest names in WWE history. As a result, fans and media alike are always asking the talented performer about when he may return to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

This includes big names in the entertainment space. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon recently featured the former 16-time world champion as a guest. While Cena discussed a number of topics, one interesting subject was WrestleMania 40.

John Cena played a bit coy, but he made it clear that he knew when WrestleMania 40 was and the two even teased him possibly showing up at The Show of Shows. John went as far as to note he was free that day, which makes the likelihood of him appearing on the grand stage even greater.

WrestleMania 40 will air on April 6th and 7th live from Philadelphia. The main event of Night One will most probably see The Rock and Roman Reigns battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, the main event of Night Two features two of those same men, as The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare.

The event is going to feature up to 60,000+ fans on each night and some of the biggest names will surely show up. Could John Cena be one of them?

