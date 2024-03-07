Is John Cena tease leading to Avengers-esque angle at WWE WrestleMania XL? Examining fan theory

Multi-time WWE WrestleMania headliner John Cena appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie Ricky Stanicky on March 6, 2024. The Cenation Leader addressed his recent appearance in the worldwide blockbuster Barbie before discussing his new motion picture.

During the chat, Cena also spoke about WrestleMania XL, joking that he "will be free" that day when asked if he would confront Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. This sent fans into a tizzy regarding his potential status for the mega event in Philadelphia, especially for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns.

Following the show, many immediately began fantasy-booking an all-babyface super team-up to come to The American Nighmare's aid, spearheaded by The Cenation Leader himself. The dream scenario in question is reminiscent of the iconic scene from the final battle in Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, where all the Avengers assembled to assist Captain America.

It would undoubtedly be an epic moment to see all these heroic characters who have been hurt by The Bloodline team up to take them down. It would also go a long way in protecting Roman Reigns in defeat, on top of producing potentially the biggest pop in WrestleMania history.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's name has been drafted into the speculation, considering his role in Mankind's famous win over The Rock in January 1999.

Foley's victory remains one of the greatest moments in WWE history, which famously caused 600,000 viewers to switch from a live WCW Nitro to a pre-taped RAW. Will the company pull off something similar at The Show Of Shows? One can only hope and wait since Triple H and The Great One, two of the central pieces of the iconic angle, are also involved in the Rhodes-Reigns story.

The Road to WWE WrestleMania XL is clearing up

WrestleMania XL is less than a month away, and the card for the event is beginning to take shape. On top of the four world title matches, two more showdowns are set to be finalized. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will answer The Rock and Roman Reigns' challenge on SmackDown before Gunther learns his challenger at The Showcase of the Immortals via a gauntlet match on RAW.

Top that off with the two announced Hall of Fame inductees, Paul Heyman and Bull Nakano, and the entire weekend looks set to be unforgettable. Fans can't wait to see what more the company has in store for the 40th edition of The Show of Shows.

