John Cena Sr. open to AEW; reveals whether he is The Inner Circle's leader

John Cena Sr. has dismissed speculation that he could be revealed as the leader of The Inner Circle faction in AEW.

During an interview with Boston Wrestling, John Cena’s father was informed about a rumor that he could align with Chris Jericho & Co. After a 15-second pause, he made it clear that he has nothing to do with The Inner Circle.

“Let’s keep ‘em guessing. All I can tell you is this: I don’t know what sources you have or what they’re drinking, but don’t drink the Kool-Aid, as JBL would say. No truth to that.”

John Cena Sr. discusses possible AEW appearance

Although John Cena Sr. has no affiliation with The Inner Circle, he is not against the idea of appearing in AEW one day.

He mentioned that he has history in WWE with AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes, while he has always respected Chris Jericho.

“I told you, Cody Rhodes is the one who came to save me from Randy Orton, and Orton bashed him right into the stairs. Jericho, I’ve always had a lot of respect for. Listen, AEW, I wouldn’t mind. If you need me, I’m here.”

Since AEW was founded, WWE has been accused of cutting ties with people who are associated with Tony Khan’s company. Vickie Guerrero, for example, revealed that she was not allowed any WWE Superstars on her podcast after she appeared on AEW Dark.

John Cena Sr. has made occasional appearances on WWE programming over the years, most recently on an Edge vs. John Cena episode of WWE Untold.

John Cena's father joked that he will no longer receive offers from WWE after his AEW comment.

“I guess I won’t get WWE anymore. Now that I’ve said that it’s over?”

Boston Wrestling interviewer Dan Mirade pointed out that WWE is sometimes even more interested in hiring people who are open to joining AEW. John Cena Sr. smiled and reiterated that he likes to keep fans guessing about his next possible appearance in the wrestling business.

